Gordian Introduces Sightlines Strategic Capital Planning Solution for Higher Education

/EIN News/ -- Greenville, SC, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, a leader in facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, announced today the launch of Sightlines Strategic Capital Planning, a reinvented capital planning approach that allows campus leaders to meet strategic needs in less than half the time of a traditional Facilities Condition Assessment (FCA).

Sightlines Strategic Capital Planning elevates the traditional FCA beyond a list of deficiencies to create an investment strategy adapted to meet the individual needs of each institution. Gordian’s innovative solution represents a reimagined approach to capital planning that offers more flexibility, is less expensive and delivers value faster than a traditional FCA, helping higher education institutions survive the financial pressures of today.

“As 2020 has shown us, the future is inherently uncertain. Plans need to be flexible enough to accommodate various possibilities without breaking down,” explains William L. Pollak, President at Gordian. “By prioritizing and developing the plan around the critical assets first and then assessing buildings as they become relevant to the plan, each dollar gets stretched further. This also empowers the institution to pivot and adjust course as needed.”

Gordian’s solution streamlines the data gathering process by creating an accurate, baseline of institutional facilities needs using a system-level assessment. This assessment is powered by Gordian’s industry-standard RSMeans data and cutting-edge technology, allowing Gordian to perform assessments remotely if needed and at a fraction of the time it takes to complete a traditional on-campus assessment. Gordian then integrates first-hand perspective by gathering knowledge from on-campus trades workers who live in the facilities every day. The result is an accurate facilities needs assessment in less than half of the time required for a traditional assessment.

“Gordian’s Sightlines Strategic Capital Planning solution is less costly and more targeted because it starts with a realistic strategic plan before diving into a more granular assessment of individual facilities in order of importance to the institution’s mission,” said Pollak. “Taking this new approach to FCAs, higher education leaders will be equipped with an actionable plan that invests scarce resources into buildings where those dollars will have the most immediate impact.”

This reinvented capital planning approach works with key stakeholders across the institution to define goals and objectives which prioritize and strategically segment campus buildings. The prioritizations are then used to develop multi-year capital plans based on mission-driven outcomes and financial capabilities. The resulting plan allows for confident decision making for future investments into campus facilities, ensuring that each dollar gets stretched further.

Sightlines Strategic Capital Planning provides a timely and cost-effective way to develop a facilities strategy that makes the most of limited campus resources, strengthens institutional mission and ensures investment decisions are aligned with financial realities.

