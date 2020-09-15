Seqens CDMO North America Appoints Jean-Noel David as Managing Director

Will focus on growing manufacturing capacity and international integration

/EIN News/ -- Newburyport, MA & Ecully, FRANCE, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seqens CDMO North America (formerly known as PCI Synthesis, Inc.), a pharmaceutical manufacturer of new chemical entities (NCEs), active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other specialty chemical products, today announced that it has appointed Jean-Noel David as Managing Director for North America. He replaces Ed Price, co-founder and president of the business, who will continue to serve as a consultant.

David’s mission is to grow Seqens’ CDMO business in North America, which includes plans to add manufacturing capacity, equipment and staff. Based on his experience as Vice President for Business Transformation at Patheon Biologics, where he led the integration of acquisitions, he will also continue to push integrating U.S. operations with capacity and resources available throughout Seqens’ 24 manufacturing sites and R&D centers around the world.

“As co-founder and CEO, Ed did an outstanding job establishing the API development business, as evidenced by the dozens of industry awards the business unit has been nominated for and won first place year after year. Building on those strengths and adding our international capabilities, we believe there is room to grow our manufacturing capabilities with the same dedication to quality, efficiency and service for which Seqens CDMO North America has become the gold standard,” David said.

Based in Newburyport, David sees serving the needs of customers seeking new supply chain partnerships as a priority.

“Due to Covid-19, more customers are looking to develop alternatives to their current supply chain and are asking for our help. The combined capabilities of Seqens North America and Europe, where Seqens is very well-known, ideally positions us to help them in new ways,” he added.

“I look forward to assisting Jean-Noel in any way possible to ensure a smooth and successful transition in for the company, a well-recognized leader, so that it can grow to the next level while continuing to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations for cutting-edge science,” said Price.

David’s global experience, having lived and worked on five continents and speaking four languages, will help current and prospective sponsors tap additional Seqens’ resources, equipment and expertise. He earned an MBA from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University, received a Master’s of Science from ENSTA Paris and a bachelor’s degree from the Pierre and Marie Curie University. He settled in the United States over 20 years ago. He will relocate to the Boston area.

About Seqens CDMO North America

Seqens CDMO North America (formerly PCI Synthesis) is a Pharmaceutical Development CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) based in Newburyport, Mass., a division of Seqens CDMO, an integrated global leader in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients with 24 manufacturing sites and 3 R&D centers in Europe, North America and Asia.

Seqens CDMO North America is also a commercial manufacturer of new chemical entities (NCEs), generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and other specialty chemical products for the medical device industry. Seqens CDMO North America provides emerging and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies access to the expertise needed to develop and manufacture complex small molecules. To learn more about Seqens CDMO North America, its proprietary NCE development activities and process R&D capabilities please visit www.seqens.com.

About Seqens Group

Seqens is a world leader in pharmaceutical synthesis and specialty ingredients. With 24 production sites and three R&D centers in Europe, North America and Asia, SEQENS develops tailor-made solutions and ingredients for the most demanding industries such as healthcare, electronics, cosmetics, food and home care. Driven by a culture of excellence and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, our 3,200 employees are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service and quality while acting ethically in accordance with our Corporate Social Responsibility program.

Linda Pendergast-Savage Birnbach Communications for Seqens 508-224-7905 lpendergastsavage@birnbachcom.com