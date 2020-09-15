Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minister pleased with execution of social projects

Benguela, ANGOLA, September 15 - Angolan minister of Territory Administration (MAT) Marcy Lopes Monday expressed satisfaction at the execution and quality of the ongoing social works in Baía Farta, coastal Benguela province.,

The minister, who is heading an inter-ministerial delegation in  a 48-hour visit to the region, said the works will bring benefit both to the country and the local residents.

He said there was a great sense of dedication by those involved in performing the social works in the fish-rich district. 

Marcy Lopes said that despite decrease in the workforce due to   Covid-19, the companies are operating at full speed to meet the deadlines. 

In Baía Farta municipality, the minister held a closed-door meeting with local authorities and contractors.

He also inaugurated the one-kilometer section that connects the municipal headquarters to the local cemetery. 

The minister also visited some construction works of the commander Kassanje schools and the Alto Liro neighborhood, both with seven classrooms each.

The former is estimated  at AKz 96 million, and the execution are at 35 percent. 

 The visit includes the municipalities of Baía Farta, Lobito, Bocoio and Catumbela.

