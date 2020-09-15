What Started As A Hobby Turned Into A Great Success: 320YouTube

/EIN News/ -- Belmopan, Belize, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internet is an amazing thing but the availability of it can be very unreliable. And it always isn't possible for people like college students and high school students to pay for streaming services so they can have access to their favourite tracks even when they are offline.

So how do we save our favourite songs offline to be accessed as and when we want without paying or requiring regular internet service? 320YouTube.com may be the answer that we all need and we have been searching for.



Introducing 320YouTube.com:



320YouTube.com is a Youtube to mp3 converter that allows you to convert your favorite YouTube videos super fast to a downloadable mp3 file. You only have 2 steps to do before you get your file. We provide a best quality like a bitrate of 320 kbps with optimal sample rate of 48kHz so that you can listen to your music in the usual sound quality.



How to convert YouTube to MP3?

Copy and paste the correct URL of your song's music/lyric video from YouTube.com



Wait for some seconds to let the software access the video URL and convert it to MP3



Download your mp3 file to your device

It is that easy!



The Advantages of Using 320YouTube.com:

fast conversion to mp3
best quality values
fast download speed

Aside from that, 320YouTube.com also provide some tips and tricks to converting your favourite YouTube videos to MP3



Tip 1: Paste the "320" directly into the link from youtube before "youtube.com/watch?v=", so you get straight to the mp3 download.



Tip 2: Use their YouTube mp3 addon for Firefox or the YouTube to mp3 userscript for Tampermonkey, Violentmonkey and many other userscript manager to convert directly from YouTube with only one click. Userscripts can be used with all common browsers. These include Firefox, Chrome, Safari, among others.



How Does a YouTube Converter Work?



The conversion works like this: Copy the URL of the YouTube video you want to convert 2 mp3 from the browser address bar and paste it into the input field of the YouTube converter.



With a click on "Convert", the infrastructure of the online service processes the video and converts it with the help of ffmpeg. This usually only takes a few seconds and happens in the server background. The output format is ".mp3". You can define the folder for your downloads. In addition, the YouTube to MP3 Converter automatically names and tags the saved files based on the information stored on YouTube for each video.



When using a YouTube to MP3 converter, you always have to accept losses in quality. In this case, the quality losses are very low because the converter works with a bitrate of 320 kbps and a sample rate of 48 kHz.



What is A MP3?



MP3 is the abbreviation for "MPEG-1 Audio Layer 3" and belongs to the family of the Motion Picture Expert Group (MPEG). MP3 files are marked with ".mp3".



An MP3 file is audio coding, i.e. that the original music file is compressed and converted. The music file is very heavily compressed, with only a slight loss in sound quality. Compared to the original music file, an .mp3 file only needs ten percent of the original file size. This compression is given in a compression rate in kbps. The higher the value of the compression rate, the better the quality of the MP3 file.



At a compression rate of 320 kbps you can hardly hear a difference to the classic CD sound. Digital music is saved and sold as an .mp3 file. This allows you to play music from a PC, Mac, iPod or MP3-Player without having to own a CD. Most streaming services also use the popular mp3 format for their services.



So add the 320YouTube.com to convert your favorite YouTube videos to MP3 and enjoy free music even when you are offline!







