/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'Leading in 5G Era, Tencent's Visual AI and WIMI hologram's 5G Stitching Algorithm'. According to the data released by Tencent, at present, more than 80% of all solutions on Tencent use AI technology. Meanwhile, Tencent AI has also been applied to more than 90 industry solutions. Literally, it means that AI is becoming more pervasive in the industry.



Tencent has also achieved good results in the implementation of visual AI. In addition to pioneering the age-crossing face recognition technology, assisting in the search for abducted children, and demonstrating the "technology for good", it has also created more than 15 industrial solutions. Currently, based on Tencent's visual AI algorithm, the AI automatic defect classification system created by Tencent Cloud and its partners, it only takes 500-600 milliseconds to recognize a single image. Compared with manual chip judgment, the AI recognition speed is increased by 5-10 times, saving the cost of Huaxin Photoelectric more than 10 million yuan every year. For another example, in the insurance industry, through the OCR capability output by Tencent YouTu Lab, manual underwriting is replaced by intelligent underwriting. The entire underwriting time is shortened from 40 minutes per order to 15 minutes per order. In this AI model, the prediction accuracy of the underwriting conclusion is 90% and the underwriting efficiency is increased by 60%.

According to Tencent's public information, in terms of basic research, Tencent YouTu Lab has more than 800 AI global patents, and more than 200 papers were included in the world's top conferences. In addition to setting world records in many international authoritative AI competitions, Tencent YouTu Lab's FaceForensics Benchmark, the overall detection accuracy, and many other technical indicators of this face forgery detection ranked first in the world.

As one of the leading enterprises in AI holographic vision in China, WIMI has created the third-generation 6D light field holographic technology products, whose imitational user experience can be described as breathtaking. WIMI has more than 4325 holographic content IP reserves, 295 related patents, 76 software works, and the technology is becoming more mature. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five major professional fields: home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and advertising display system. WIMI has integrated the identity of a holographic AI cloud mobile software developer, service provider, and operator in one. Moreover, it has become one of the leading holographic AI integration platforms in the field.

WIMI's leading holographic AR content production function is built around image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing, and computer vision technologies. WIMI's software engineering team and visualization design team work closely to continuously advance these visualization-related technologies and use them to design and produce innovative holographic AR content. Through real-time computer vision algorithms that provide accurate attitude estimation, can perform scene recognition and track in seconds. This cutting-edge algorithm also allows WIMI to perform visualization of photo-level real high-resolution rendering based on pixels. According to Frost & Sullivan, though most peer companies may identify and capture 40 to 50 pieces of image data within a given unit of space, the number of data blocks that WIMI can collect reaches 500 to 550. WIMI's image processing speed is faster than the industry average, thereby improving operational efficiency. In the scene reconstruction process, WIMI's automatic image processing tools can remove noise and enhance features from the originally captured image, thus creating the best holographic AR design with industry-leading simulation.

