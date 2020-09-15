New ezeep API Offers Software Developers an Alternative to Google Cloud Print

ezeep ' s print API is now available for software and web developers



Switching from Google Cloud Print becomes possible with minimum effort

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and DENVER, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint's cloud printing solution, ezeep, today launched its developer API, which enables easy integration of its cloud printing services for any device or platform. Software developers and companies which previously relied on Google Cloud Print, which will be discontinued at the end of the year, can now easily migrate their apps to ezeep, without the need for cloud printing expertise.

In contrast to Google Cloud Print, which never evolved out of its beta stage, ezeep has been designed from the outset to fully meet the needs of enterprise customers. The announcement of the ezeep API allows software developers and enterprises to highly automate and streamline backend and web applications in terms of printing. Business processes can then be accelerated significantly. Since ezeep also handles all print rendering in the cloud, hardware requirements at the endpoints can be reduced, saving considerable costs in terms of procurement and maintenance. Technically complex issues, such as communication with the printer or converting documents into all printer languages, are handled by the ezeep cloud.

"Enabling apps to print with our API, is not a piecemeal process, or a tool conceived for individual users, but part of an enterprise-wide cloud printing solution that can be used for all devices and platforms," says Christoph Hammer, Senior Vice President Cloud Services at ThinPrint. "Possible applications range from restaurant chains or delivery services which print orders placed online to cloud storage, or CRM systems that want to enable managed printing for their corporate customers. The possibilities are boundless."

Software vendors which want to embed the ezeep API into their solutions can contact the ezeep team at https://developer.ezeep.com . Comprehensive documentation ensures the smooth integration of printing.

About ezeep:

The future of printing is ezeep. With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether with the ezeep printer driver from PC or Mac, via app for smartphones and tablets or even by web-based drag & drop for the occasional user.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support. Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers is significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs. Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.

By reducing costs and removing all technical requirements, whilst providing the ability to use third-party printers at any time, ezeep ensures that in the future people will be able to print from almost every location quickly and easily, for whatever reason they might have.

ezeep is committed to minimizing the CO2 footprint of printing and ensuring that printed paper can be a meaningful, productive and responsible alternative to screen-based information consumption. For more information, please visit: www.ezeep.com .

