JumpCloud Announces Okta Integration

LOUISVILLE, Col., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced that its cloud directory now has verified integration with Okta and is now available through the Okta Integration Network (OIN). Through the integration, IT admins can provision a user once and extend their Okta identity access to virtually every IT resource, including: Windows, Mac and Linux devices, server platforms and cloud infrastructure, on-premise or web based applications, file servers, WiFi and VPNs. Okta end users get a more holistic single sign on (SSO) experience with additional access to resources managed by JumpCloud.

"JumpCloud's integration takes what makes Okta great and extends it to all of our IT resources," said James Tommey, director of IT at CS Disco. "Now with the integration, we can extend a user's Okta identity to all of their resources without disrupting the user experience at all, and it only takes a couple of minutes to complete."

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. Millions of users rely on an Okta identity to login to countless applications such as Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Salesforce, and more. The JumpCloud Directory Platform unifies identity, access, and device management. IT organizations overseeing remote users who need to manage resources beyond applications can now use JumpCloud to extend Okta user identities to devices, servers, applications, storage systems, and networks. With the release of this integration, end users are able to use their Okta identity for virtually all IT resources and IT teams benefit from an automated integration for easier identity and access management.

“Through our newly released integration to Okta, end users can easily connect to virtually all of their IT resources while IT can leverage the JumpCloud Directory Platform to extend their ability to provision and deprovision an end user in one spot,” said Lindsey Bond, technical product manager at JumpCloud. “JumpCloud aims to make the entire identity access and device management cycle convenient across different operating systems, applications, and networks. This newly released integration with Okta unlocks more value for users of JumpCloud and Okta.”

The Okta to JumpCloud integration is available today from the Okta Integration Network (OIN) catalog at no extra charge. Ready to get started? Follow this JumpCloud + Okta step by step integration guide using a JumpCloud Free account today for unrestricted access to the platform, which you can use to manage up to 10 users and 10 systems free. With this account, you can evaluate the platform and whether it meets your specific environment’s needs.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud has reimagined directory services to transform how IT delivers workers secure and easy access to technology. The rise of cloud, web apps and remote work made it hard for IT to secure employees while supporting their need to work however and wherever they want: as a result IT teams have wrestled with an increasing number of identity, access and device management products as they try to recreate what Active Directory achieved in an on-premise only world. The JumpCloud Directory Platform gives IT and devops a modern solution to securely manage and connect users to IT resources regardless of platform, provider, protocol, or location. With JumpCloud, organizations increase employee productivity and protect identities, while enabling convenient connection.

