SigmaXL Inc. Announces Release of Version 9

/EIN News/ -- KITCHENER, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaXL Inc., a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Statistical and Graphical analysis, announces the release of SigmaXL Version 9.



“SigmaXL was designed from the ground up to be a cost-effective, powerful, but easy to use tool that enables users to measure, analyze, improve and control their service, transactional, and manufacturing processes. As an add-in to the already familiar Microsoft Excel, SigmaXL is ideal for Lean Six Sigma training or use in a college statistics course. Version 9 adds Time Series Forecasting and advanced control charts,” said John Noguera, CTO, SigmaXL.

New features in Version 9 include:

Powerful and Easy-to-Use Time Series Forecasting and Control Charts for Autocorrelated Data

Run Chart

Autocorrelation Function (ACF)/Partial Autocorrelation (PACF) Plots

Cross Correlation (CCF) Plots with Pre-Whiten Data option

Seasonal Trend Decomposition Plots

Spectral Density Plot with Detection of Seasonal Frequency

Exponential Smoothing Forecast. Models include:

Additive/Multiplicative Error Additive/Additive Damped Trend Additive/Multiplicative Seasonal Multiple Seasonal Decomposition



Exponential Smoothing Residuals Control Chart for autocorrelated data

Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average (ARIMA) Forecast with support for: Predictors (Continuous and/or Categorical) Multiple Seasonal Decomposition



ARIMA Residuals Control Chart for autocorrelated data

Utilities: Difference Data, Lag Data, Interpolate Missing Values

Model Features: ARIMA and Exponential Smoothing models are fully automatic or user specified Utilizes modern State Space and Kalman Filter models for accurate parameter estimation ARIMA estimates missing values with Kalman Filter; Exponential Smoothing uses seasonally adjusted linear interpolation Automatic Box-Cox Transformation Automatic seasonal frequency detection



Model Diagnostics: ACF/PACF plots, Ljung-Box p-values Residual StDev, Log-Likelihood, AIC, AICc, BIC Residual plots

Forecast Accuracy: Metrics: RMSE, MAE, MASE, MAPE In-Sample (Estimation) one-step-ahead forecast errors Out-of-Sample (Withhold) one-step-ahead and multi-step-ahead forecast errors SigmaXL’s forecasting capabilities were evaluated using the benchmark standard M4 forecast competition data, a total of 100,000 data sets with Yearly, Quarterly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily and Hourly data. Using a hybrid average of automatic Exponential Smoothing and ARIMA, the Overall Weighted Average forecast accuracy score outperformed three well-known commercial forecast software packages.



New and Improved Control Charts

New Control Chart Templates Rare Events T, G and Probability-Based G Trend/Tool Wear Exponentially Weighted Moving Average (EWMA) Tabular Cumulative Sum (CUSUM) Average Run Length (ARL) Calculators: Shewhart with Tests for Special Causes Attribute C & P EWMA & CUSUM Markov Chain Approximation - fast and accurate Monte Carlo Simulation - additional Run Length statistics: Standard Deviation and Percentiles Test robustness to non-normality with specified Skewness & Kurtosis

Tests for Special Causes now supported for menu-based control charts: Varying Subgroup Sizes (Moving Limits) Historical Groups MR/Range/StDev Charts (Tests 1-4)



A free 30-day trial version is available for download from the SigmaXL website at: www.SigmaXL.com .

About SigmaXL Inc.

SigmaXL is a leading provider of user-friendly Excel Add-ins for Lean Six Sigma tools and Monte Carlo Simulation. SigmaXL customers include market leaders like DHL, FedEx, Hanes, Motorola, NASA, Shell, Sonoco, Southwest Airlines and Tyson Foods. SigmaXL software is also used by numerous colleges, universities and government agencies.

For more information, visit http://www.SigmaXL.com or call 1-888-SigmaXL (888-744-6295).

Press Contact: Diane Tilley (888) 744-6295

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c70218ea-46f5-4efb-8d5c-b14414f7da21