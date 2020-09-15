Epitaxial Wafer Market for Compound Semiconductor to Reach $7.27 Billion by 2027, at 13.2% CAGR Says AMR

Advantages of compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers over silicon wafers, increasing demand for compound semiconductor epitaxial wafer in LED technology, and rising trends toward semiconductor wafers in automotive industry drive the growth of the global epitaxial wafer market for compound semiconductor. By end user, the industrial and energy & power segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, the U.S. appeared as the highest shareholder in the same year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global epitaxial wafer market for compound semiconductor was pegged at $2.65 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $7.27 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

On the other hand, surge in cost of wafer manufacturing impedes the growth to certain extent. However, emerging usage of compound semiconductors in smart technologies and increase in popularity of IoT in wafer manufacturing are projected to pave the way for an array of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Get Instant Access to Report – Download Free Samples: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7184

Covid-19 scenario-

The pandemic accrued a number of regulations and the manufacturing and supply of epitaxial wafers were greatly impacted during the first phase of the lockdown. This, in turn, led to limited production of the compounds.

Nevertheless, government bodies across the world are now bringing in relaxations on the current regulations and restrictions, thereby enabling the global epitaxial wafer market for compound semiconductor to renew their projects and plans with a full sway.

The global epitaxial wafer market for compound semiconductor is analyzed across applications, end-users, and regions. By application, the global CS power electronics segment accounted for around one-third of the total market revenue in 2019 and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. At the same time, the CS sensing segment would register the fastest CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the industrial and energy & power segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2027. The digital economy segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.0% during the estimated period.

For More Details - Connect With Us: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7184

By geography, the U.S held the highest share in 2019, generating nearly one-fourth of the global market. Simultaneously, China would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2027. The other segments covered in the report include the UK and Rest of the World.

The key market players analyzed in the global epitaxial wafer market for compound semiconductor report include Cree Inc., Epistar Corporation, GLC Semiconductor Group, Masimo Semiconductor, SK Siltron Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Nichia Corporation, Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., II-VI Incorporated, and IQE PLC. These market players have implemented several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com