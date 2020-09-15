Dubai Police Select Draganfly to Pilot New Drone Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce that the Dubai Police has selected Draganfly to pilot new drone initiatives utilizing Draganfly’s technical and operation experiences as well as its Intellectual Property.



The Unmanned Aerial Systems Center (UASC), part of the General Department of Operations, Dubai Police, established in 2018, has a mandate to stay in the forefront of unmanned aerial systems utilization within the domain of public safety. Aligned with federal and local strategies with the UAE revolving around foresight and innovation, the UASC embodies the country’s pursuit in ushering and harnessing technology to improve the wellbeing of society and operational effectiveness in public safety overall.

“We are pleased to have selected Draganfly to work with the Dubai Police to help improve operational effectiveness, efficiency, and productivity within the various General Departments of the Dubai Police because Draganfly can meet our mandate in developing technology to improve the wellbeing of our society and operational effectiveness in overall public safety,” said Major General Engineer Kamal Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Department of Operations, Dubai Police. “In addition, the strength and knowledge of the Draganfly team aligns perfectly with our ongoing innovation strategies making them the perfect partner to develop these important technology solutions.”

“We are excited and honoured that the Dubai Police has chosen Draganfly to pilot their new drone initiatives with us as they have been a world leader in public safety and in the use of drones. Draganfly has the proven capabilities and experience and we are excited to put our multiple technical and service platforms to work with the Dubai Police,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

About Dubai Police

Established on June 1st, 1956, Dubai Police is one of the world’s most modern police establishments with the best Emirati cadres who are characterized by their degrees of high-level multi specialities and training. Dubai Police aims to develop the best techniques and AI tools that serve the needs of the people and ensure their security, locally and globally.

Dubai Police operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior and aims to improve the quality of life, in the country, by operating in accordance with the constitutional rights to enforce the law and maintain security and safety of the community and of everyone living in the country.

The force’s AI-strategy focuses on achieving community-centred targets through enabling future policing and using high-end services such as introducing the world’s first Smart Police Station which operates without human intervention 24 hours and seven days a week and offers 27 key services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, as well as further 33 community-based services, which range from obtaining a good-conduct certificate to social support for victims of family violence.

For more information on Dubai Police, please visit us at https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF; CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and financial condition, the successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.‎