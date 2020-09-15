ibi Named 2020 CULytics Partner of the Year

Member Credit Unions Choose ibi for Second Year in a Row at the CULytics Annual Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Builders, Inc. (ibi), a leading end-to-end data and analytics software company, today announced that it received the 2020 CULytics Partner of the Year award for the second year in a row. CULytics awarded the distinction to ibi at the CULytics Summit, the largest analytics conference for credit unions. This year, 35 percent of the credit union industry, by asset, attended the Summit.



CULytics provides thought leadership and expert advice to the credit union industry. Attendees’ votes at the CULytics Summit, along with member credit union reviews and ratings in the CULytics community Solutions Gallery, determine the Partner of the Year. The Solution Gallery, which has almost 1400 members, provides a list of vendor partners with products, solutions and services, and access to create and read member reviews.

“Our mission is to help credit union professionals save time and feel confident when choosing a trusted partner. That’s why we bring the community together at our annual summit, which includes most of the influential, progressive credit unions of all sizes from around the country, to identify the best vendors they trust to solve their biggest analytics challenges,” said Naveen Jain, president and founder, CULytics. “ibi continues to stand out as a credit union industry-trusted partner, delivering quick and easy access to insights from complete, reliable data into the hands of decision-makers.”

At the CULytics Summit, ibi showcased version 2 of its Analytical Data Mart System (ADMS), which it released earlier this year. ADMS provides a complete, turnkey solution for Symitar® Episys® that collects, organizes, visualizes, reports, and analyzes data across the entire credit union enterprise – including finance, operations, lending, cards, and marketing.

“We’re honored to be recognized by so many credit unions for our leadership role in providing powerful enterprise analytics and data management that are purpose-built for credit unions,” said Jon M. Deutsch, vice president, Financial Services, ibi. “We will continue to focus on helping them make better business decisions for optimal performance and superior member service by delivering consistent, complete, and trusted information across the entire organization.”

ibi’s modern data and analytics platform provides credit unions with the ability to turn every kind of data into actionable insights for real business outcomes. ibi customers operating in the ibi Cloud leverage a turnkey solution enhanced by 24/7 award-winning customer support, with optimal performance driven by cloud-native technology. Organizations gain the speed, cost-savings, and flexibility that is crucial for scaling and managing unanticipated demand. Whether in the ibi Cloud or a private cloud, ibi products and services deliver leading-edge capabilities to power growth through better data and analytics.

Request a demo of ADMS for Credit Unions .

Tweet This : ibi named #CreditUnion Partner of the Year at #CULytics2020. Get the details: https://bit.ly/35AGvra @infobldrs @culytics #data #analytics

About CULytics

CULytics helps the Credit Union community maximize the value of their data and drive real outcomes. CULytics provides thought leadership and expert advice to the credit union industry. Credit Unions can advance the knowledge of data-driven digital transformations and harness opportunities to create a delightful customer experience and grow revenue. CULytics provides a platform where Credit Union leaders can network, discuss topical issues and exchange experiences for ideas, insights, and inspiration.

About ibi

ibi is a data and analytics software company that embeds intelligence into – everything. From the beginning, ibi has known the importance of data and insights to make better decisions. We help organizations get their complex and disconnected data in order so they can build, embed and automate intelligence in everything they do. By preparing organizations for the future and turning them into builders – information builders – everyone can use enterprise-trusted data at scale to drive their growth. Whether our customers use pre-built applications or build their own solutions for their data and analytics challenges, ibi powers their innovation and reinvention. ibi’s open platform and industry-specific building blocks accelerate speed-to-market, improve operational efficiency, and enhance their customers’ experience.

Visit us at ibi.com , follow us on Twitter , like us on Facebook , and visit our LinkedIn page.

Press Contacts

Michael Kornspan

Information Builders

(917) 339-5734

michael_kornspan@ibi.com