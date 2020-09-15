HAMILTON-RYKER HONORS THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF STAFFING EMPLOYEES TO OUR WORKFORCE AND ECONOMY

/EIN News/ -- Franklin, TN, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton-Ryker is joining staffing agencies from across the nation in celebrating National Staffing Employee Week, Sept. 14–20. Established by the American Staffing Association, this commemorative week honors the millions of staffing employees working for U.S. staffing agencies.

Hamilton-Ryker currently has about 1,500 staffing employees working in industrial and clerical positions, with over 10,000 employees filling jobs throughout the year. These positions are across various manufacturing and logistics industry sectors and administrative professions; and the majority are full-time. These jobs also can lead to permanent work, according to ASA research.

“Our staffing employees, or Associates, are our most valuable asset,” said President and CEO Kelly McCreight. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication. and how much they have contributed to the continued success of Hamilton-Ryker and our clients.”

Hamilton-Ryker is celebrating National Staffing Week by sending a thank you message to all Associates, directly from the President, and selecting a Staffing Employee of the Year who exemplifies the qualities of our Associates. This year’s winner is Kenneth “Luke” Rooks, who works for MTD Products through Hamilton-Ryker’s Martin, TN office. Additionally, all of the offices, which are located throughout the Southeast region of the country, are conducting social media campaigns and prize drawings to recognize and reward Associates in their areas.

