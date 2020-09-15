Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q3 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX-V) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002693 per common share (“Common Share”) will be payable on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2020. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 202 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 154 of these locations plus over 4,600 portable storage units representing over 8.2 million rentable square feet.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

