StrikeForce Launches Its SafeVchat Video Conferencing Beta Program

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), announces the launch of its SafeVchat™ video conferencing beta program, as well as its new PrivacyLok™ privacy protection software.



“I feel like we are about to make history,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce, “Not only are we launching the industry’s most secure video conferencing platform, we are also announcing our new PrivacyLok privacy protection software. PrivacyLok will be the only commercially available solution that will protect your camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard & clipboard while your on a video conference. What’s especially exciting is that our PrivacyLok software will also protect your computer even when you are using other video conferencing systems i.e. Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams, or, BlueJeans.”

“Video conferencing systems have come under attack,” says Kay, “And the reason we believe why hackers have been so successful is because existing systems like Zoom and others, in our opinion, were not designed to protect people, data or confidential information. In our assessment, they were designed with one single task in mind, allow people to see and hear each other, therefore, just adding security as a band-aid tatic just doesn’t work.”

“That’s the big difference with our SafeVchat video conferencing platform,” says Kay, “We are a cyber security company that built a video conferencing system on top of our security products. We designed our system specifically to protect people & confidential data. Our system has an unprecedented five-levels of security that we believe no other competitor has to date. At the core of our platform is our award winning ProtectID® Out-of-Band Authentication technology, which authenticates every conference participant via an Out-Band Channel, ensuring that only “authorized” users can attend a meeting.”

“Our new PrivacyLok software will protect the conference moderators desktop from spyware that’s designed to steal confidential & corporate data. PrivacyLok will protect your keyboard (with our new anti-hooking technology), it will protect your camera, your microphone, your speakers, your clipboard and prevent unwanted screenshots. We are confident in our belief that our new PrivacyLok software will be the industry’s most advanced privacy protection software commercially available.”

“We are very excited about launching our SafeVchat beta program and having companies sign-up to start using it,” says Kay, “We have been working on it for a while now, and we look forward to the feedback and recommendations that you get from end users. We expect the beta program to run a couple of months. There will be three SafeVchat options for companies to choose from. Initially, our SafeVchat Standard version is $12.95 a month (per licensed user) and it includes encrypted video, encrypted audio and our Multi-Factor Authentication system. Our SafeVchat Premium option will commence at a cost of $15.95 per month (per licensed user) and it will include our PrivacyLok Endpoint security software. We will also have a third SafeVchat On-Premise version that will enable an enterprise to install & manage most of the servers on the corporate network, or, their own cloud, pricing to be determined.”

“Given the explosive growth of video conferencing usage and hackers stealing data, we have high expectations for both our SafeVchat and PrivacyLok solutions.”

For more information, or, to sign-up for our SafeVchat beta program please visit: www.safevchat.com .

For more information about our soon-to-be-released PrivacyLok, please visit our website at: www.strikeforcetech.com/privacylok .

