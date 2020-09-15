BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access 20.2 Extends Leadership in Securing Remote Vendor Access

More than 1,700 customers use BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access to enable third-party vendors and contractors to access remote systems securely without requiring a VPN



/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide technology leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced new features and enhanced capabilities to simplify workflows, remove manual processes, and improve the user experience within BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access version 20.2. Privileged Remote Access empowers IT teams to control, manage, and audit remote privileged access by authorized employees, contractors, and vendors, without compromising security or requiring a virtual private network (VPN).

Compromising privileged access is the most common approach bad actors use to move laterally across corporate assets, resulting in the most destructive cyberattacks. Privileged Remote Access enables the enforcement of least privilege and the ability to apply granular control and visibility over remote access for insiders and third-party vendors and contractors.

“During the past five years, BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access has become the leading solution for securing and managing vendor access, with more than 1,700 customers using it as a key part of their cybersecurity strategy,” said Dan DeRosa, Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “Privileged Remote Access offers more capabilities, deployment flexibility, system integrations, and security features than any other remote vendor access product in the market.”

Privileged access visibility and integrations are vital in today’s threat landscape. In the 2019 Privileged Access Threat Report , 58% surveyed indicated they suffered a breach due to vendor access. On average, 182 vendors are accessing their IT networks on a weekly basis, which means that controlling and monitoring that access is critical to reducing the attack surface.

Remote access by third-party vendors is often the weakest link in network security. Vendors authorized to access the network and applications might not adhere to the organization’s level of security protocols. They may use weak or default passwords, or share a single set of credentials. Secure vendor remote access automates vendor provisioning and de-provisioning, while adding a layer of advanced credential security and fine-grained access management.

BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access 20.2 includes the following new features and enhancements:

Vendor Onboarding - Eliminate shared accounts and the manual overhead of managing vendor teams and users by delegating portions of the user administration to trusted sub-admins/vendor admins.

Eliminate shared accounts and the manual overhead of managing vendor teams and users by delegating portions of the user administration to trusted sub-admins/vendor admins. Linux Jumpoint - Enables privileged users to connect to unattended remote systems to start sessions, without end-user assistance, to access any computer on their LAN/VPN or on a network with a Jumpoint agent on Linux.

Enables privileged users to connect to unattended remote systems to start sessions, without end-user assistance, to access any computer on their LAN/VPN or on a network with a Jumpoint agent on Linux. Outbound Proxy Support – Works with a proxy to send outbound events to a single destination, instead of opening a communication directly to other applications, allows admins to control dataflow for the information they are sending off to the appliance.

Works with a proxy to send outbound events to a single destination, instead of opening a communication directly to other applications, allows admins to control dataflow for the information they are sending off to the appliance. Vault Enhancements - Includes cloud-based credential management delivered, managed, and hosted by BeyondTrust.

° Manage more than 5,000 Windows credentials and store up to 10,000 credentials.

° Organize Vault Accounts into Account Groups, providing a better management experience.

° Automate the rotation of user-selected groups of credentials, or bulk rotate all managed Vault credentials with one click.

° Create private Generic Accounts in private Vaults for individual users.

° Automatically associate Vault accounts with endpoints providing a better user experience when injecting credentials into Privileged Remote Access sessions.

Privileged Remote Access is an integral part of the BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management portfolio. By uniting the broadest set of privileged security capabilities, BeyondTrust’s Universal Privilege Management approach simplifies deployments, reduces costs, improves usability, and reduces privilege risks.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

