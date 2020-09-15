Phillip Kang tapped as CIO for E&S Ring Management Corporation

New hire is boon to company portfolio and fee clients

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 -- Philip Kang has been selected as Chief Investment Officer for E&S Ring Management. He will oversee all investment related initiatives including portfolio management, asset planning, reinvestments, acquisitions and dispositions, refinancing, and other asset management responsibilities. Kang previously served the company as a consultant overseeing the multimillion-dollar renovation of The Meadows in Culver City, CA.



“I am excited about Philip joining our team,” said Erik Alexander, company president. “The combination of his deep real estate experience coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit will add value to E&S Ring’s owned portfolio, as well as enhance property performance for our fee clients.”

Kang has more than 13 years of multifamily experience across multiple states including California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas. He has underwritten, planned, and/or executed more than $1 billion dollars of multi-family, value-add reinvestments across his career.

Earlier in his career, Kang worked at Essex Property Trust as the Vice President of Redevelopment/Asset Management leading redevelopment, asset planning, and all other value-add investments across the 60,000-units portfolio. More recently, he served as the Senior Vice President of Investments at The Picerne Group leading asset management, property operations, revenue management, portfolio management, refinances, and cash/liquidity planning.

Kang received his MBA from The Wharton School with a double major in Real Estate and Finance. He received his undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley at the Haas School of Business.

E&S Ring Management Corporation:

Since 1959, E&S Management Corporation (esring.com), a family-owned business, has been developing and managing some of the West Coast’s best-known apartment communities, including: Mariners Village, Esprit, Village Pointe (Los Angeles County); Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa (Orange County); Pleasanton Glen and Valley Plaza Village (Pleasanton), Citron (Ventura), Mountain Vista (Victorville) to name a few.

