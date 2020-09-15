Vicor Corporation Announces Global Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) announced today the expansion of its Europe, Middle East and Africa relationship with Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) to a global distribution agreement.



“We are looking forward to working closely with Arrow to offer highly differentiated modular power solutions to their extensive customer base,” said Rich Begen, vice president of Vicor global distribution and channel strategy.

“This agreement comes at a time when many of our customers are asking for smaller and more efficient solutions for their power-delivery networks that are changing to meet ever-increasing system power demands,” said David West, senior vice president of global marketing and engineering at Arrow.

The global franchise agreement is effective on September 15, 2020.

About Vicor Corporation

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) ( http://www.vicorpower.com ) designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, aerospace and defense. www.vicorpower.com

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor Corporation.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

