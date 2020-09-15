Jushi Holdings Inc. Expands Depth of Senior Leadership Team with Key Promotion

Trent Woloveck to Serve as Chief Commercial Director

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, is pleased to announce the promotion of Trent Woloveck from Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Business Development to Chief Commercial Director. In his new role, Woloveck will drive the development and growth of commercial business strategies at the Company, reporting directly to Jushi’s Co-President and Board Member, Erich Mauff .

“With his vast knowledge of end-to-end business processes and commercial operations, Trent has been a tremendous asset to our company and we’re confident that he will continue to add value to our operations in his new role,” said Jim Cacioppo , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jushi. “We look forward to continuing to leverage Trent’s business acumen across the organization and working closely with him as we execute on our company goals and global strategic initiatives.”

In his most recent role as Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Business Development, Woloveck leveraged his deep industry relationships to source strategic business targets for Jushi. Most recently his focus has been on wholesale sales in Nevada and product purchasing for Illinois and Pennsylvania retail. In his new role as Chief Commercial Director, Trent will leverage his experience in cannabis development and strong industry relationships to enhance product variety and availability to Jushi’s patients and customers nationally.

Trent formerly served as President of TGS National Holdings, LLC, as well as COO at American Cannabis Company, where he worked with his clients to win state cannabis licenses. Trent earned his BS in finance from Miami University.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

