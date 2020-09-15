Educational Organizations Leverage Intrado to Return Back to School Safely During the Pandemic

School administrators address the challenges of new safety protocols with help from Intrado Safety Shield, the comprehensive safety management platform

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schools across North America are leveraging the Intrado Safety Shield™ solution to help them navigate the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as students return to school.



Intrado Safety Shield is an end-to-end safety management platform designed to provide prevention, preparation, and active response for threats faced by educational organizations of all kinds. The platform leverages Intrado’s comprehensive and secure notifications capabilities along with connectivity to the entire public safety ecosystem and access to expanding sources of threat-relevant data. This unique and powerful combination provides information and insights to 911 dispatchers, first responders, and educational leaders, allowing them to make more informed decisions and ultimately protect their communities more effectively.

Intrado Safety Shield’s diverse collection of tools is uniquely suited to help educators address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and has a variety of use cases for both on-campus and remote learning situations, including:

Communicating academic plans, virus outbreaks, and other issues with multi-channel mass notifications

Sending daily task checklists to staff mobile devices to ensure that health and safety protocols are being followed

Launching wellness check notifications when students are absent from either on-campus or remote learning sessions

Collaborating with first responders in real-time to ensure fast emergency response when medical emergencies, school violence, vandalism, and other problematic situations happen on campus

Providing staff with a mobile panic button solution so school leaders will be instantly alerted about classroom or campus emergencies

A media snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link below:

A wide variety of schools – university and K-12, small and large, public and private, rural and urban – have chosen to implement Intrado Safety Shield to bolster their threat response capabilities.



Linton Hall School in Bristow, Virginia adopted the solution to help ensure safe and productive learning. “We are opening with in-person classes this fall, and using our very large building to spread classes out, but we want to take every possible safety precaution as we reopen,” said Becki Ryder, technology integration coordinator at Linton Hall School. “We see Intrado Safety Shield as a vital link in our safety planning and emergency response capabilities to keep staff and students safe wherever they are on our 100-plus acre campus.”

For JoAnne Colacurcio, Supervisor of Instructional Technology at Millville Public Schools in New Jersey, implementing Intrado Safety Shield is not only about improving procedures, but also about making people feel safe. “We are using Intrado Safety Shield to reassure students, parents, staff, and the community that we are taking the necessary measures and precautions to provide a safe environment for our students and staff,” Colacurcio said. “Intrado Safety Shield will also allow us to work closely with our local police department and respond immediately to lockdowns, emergencies, and evacuation situations at all schools and buildings within our district.”

Current events are heightening the need for enhanced safety capabilities. “The COVID-19 pandemic is consuming everyone’s attention, but other threats haven’t gone away,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Intrado’s Life & Safety division. “Intrado Safety Shield was built to help schools respond to a broad spectrum of threats. Educational leaders are realizing the value of the solution and signing up to protect their school communities.”

Intrado is the longtime leader in school communications services across the U.S. and Canada, and is known for its Intrado SchoolMessenger product family, which is trusted by more than 63,000 schools across North America. As a leading provider of 911 systems, services, and infrastructure across North America, Intrado is uniquely positioned to leverage over 40 years of emergency communications experience and innovation to the education community.

For more information on Intrado Safety Shield’s comprehensive set of tools, please visit www.intrado.com/SafetyShieldForSchools .

