Adaptiv Networks & SDWAN Solutions Form Technology Partnership

/EIN News/ -- GATINEAU, QC and LONDON, UK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiv Networks, a leading cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor, announced today its partnership with SDWAN Solutions Ltd., an SD-WAN managed services provider serving the UK and Europe. SDWAN Solutions selected Adaptiv for the small-to-medium enterprise (SME) market following a thorough review and testing of SD-WAN vendors.

Smaller businesses have not had access to the cost savings and productivity benefits of SD-WAN, since major SD-WAN vendors focus on custom implementations for large enterprises. To take SD-WAN to smaller businesses Adaptiv Networks and SDWAN Solutions have formed a technology partnership that has created an innovative solution specifically designed for SMEs. The solution is not only affordable, but also creates a modular, tailored approach that allows smaller businesses to benefit from a solution that fits their business needs and their budget.

“We pride ourselves on working with only true SD-WAN providers or those that offer a niche product. We were hugely impressed with Adaptiv Network’s technology and consider them to be a formidable player in the SD-WAN arena, perhaps even unseating some of the larger global players,” said Toby Sturridge CTO of SDWAN Solutions. “Many providers are only interested in large scale SD-WAN deployments, so we were searching for an SD-WAN solution that can be tailored to smaller businesses without compromising on technology, and Adaptiv is the perfect fit.”

"SDWAN Solutions is an innovative leader in SD-WAN. They have exceptional credentials, as certified by the MEF, across multiple vendor technologies,” said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. “We are both committed to smashing through the glass ceiling that has previously enabled only large businesses and corporations to benefit from SD-WAN. Our joint solution is doing that.”

Adaptiv Networks operates in a 100% channel go-to-market strategy and provides training and marketing content to help its resellers communicate the value of SD-WAN to their customers.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks’ cloud-managed SD-WAN to provide secure, high-performance, and highly reliable networking for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves more than 500 customers, with more than 8,000 sites deployed through an ecosystem of more than 100 Partners globally. The company has a large portfolio of SD-WAN focused patents.

About SDWAN Solutions

SDWAN Solutions are recognised as Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in SD-WAN and are experts across multiple vendor technologies. They have two of the total 12 MEF-certified SD-WAN SMEs globally and the only ones in the UK. They also have over 30 SD-WAN vendor certifications. SDWAN Solutions were instrumental in helping the MEF create the world's first SD-WAN certification exam. They partner with technology giants globally and are widely seen as global leaders in the SD-WAN and SaSe fields, served from their UK and EU headquarters.

