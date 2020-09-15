Torrid Personalizes Local Store Status with Liveclicker

Through the pandemic, Torrid shoppers stay informed with real-time, interactive email

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveclicker, a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers, today announced that retail client Torrid, has implemented LiveMap to inform customers about local store closings and curbside pickup options with real-time personalization. Torrid sells women’s fashions for sizes 10 through 30, and has a loyal customer base at more than 600 stores across the US, Puerto Rico and Canada. To create real-time store information for customers, Liveclicker worked with Torrid to pull in a complex set of data from each store location to create an interactive map that is personalized to a recipient’s location. As a result of Liveclicker’s real time maps capabilities, Torrid has seen email clicks on their map increase from under 5% to 14.8%, a nearly 200% increase in click through.



“Having this map update in real-time is crucial. This addition has improved the overall customer experience," said Sandra Cordero, CRM Manager at Torrid. "All of the different pin colors helped our customer understand what options were available to meet her shopping needs.”

Email recipients receive an interactive map for each store location, including closed, open, and open only for curbside pickup. At the time of open, the closest location to the subscriber is rendered with details that can include up-to-date store hours, curbside or in-store pick-up availability, store phone numbers and traffic patterns. The imagery is easy to understand, with color coded pins for each location based on the location of the viewer upon open. With Liveclicker’s partnership and the solution in place, Torrid is confident that every email a customer receives is accurate and up-to-date.

“Torrid’s use of the LiveMap feature to deliver real-time store status to their customers has been particularly effective through the pandemic, as stores have opened and closed, and Torrid has added curbside pickup options to meet demand,” said Gretchen Scheiman, Senior Director of Marketing at Liveclicker. “We are thrilled that Torrid’s customers have reacted so positively to the local personalization in their emails.”

