FacilityConneX Announces Channel Partnership with CB Process

CB Process will offer the FacilityConneX solution within its portfolio of technologies and solutions used to optimize their clients’ business located throughout Western Canada

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH, Mass., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FacilityConneX , a leading real-time facility data monitoring solution and service provider for increased operational efficiency, equipment optimization and energy savings, today announced that it has entered into a strategic channel partnership with Edmonton-based, CB Process Instrumentation and Controls (“CB Process”).



Joining the Company’s channel partner network, CB Process will incorporate the FacilityConneX monitoring based commissioning (MBCx) solution within its portfolio of smart building technologies for its clients. Through this partnership, CB Process will promote FacilityConneX across its coverage territory which spans Western Canada including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba provinces with nine (9) offices to support their clients including: Vancouver, Vernon, Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg.

CB Process is a provider of customized solutions designed to meet the specific needs of their clients. Leaders in Process Instrumentation and Control Solutions, CB Process provides products and solutions to the industrial market of Western Canada. The Company represents leading technology manufacturers and these solutions, including FacilityConneX, ensure maximum equipment performance and reliability for customers.

“The CB Process team offers a high degree of expertise and understanding about industrial solutions and technologies that are capable of creating a facility that is smart, efficient and proactive in its operational approach,” said Mark Pipher, Vice President and General Manager of FacilityConneX. “We look forward to working with CB Process to provide predictive maintenance and energy management solutions to their clients that not only make facility operations easier, but also increase their profitability, sustainability and reliability of both equipment and processes.”

“The FacilityConneX solution is a perfect addition to our industrial solutions portfolio, and one that can help support operations for each of our clients,” said Darrell Kowalyk, President at CB Process. “This partnership is an ideal next step for expanding our offering to clients in the industrial, commercial and government sectors and we are pleased to be selected as a FacilityConneX channel partner.”

To learn more about FacilityConneX, please visit our website at www.FacilityConneX.com , or to connect with CB Process, please visit www.cbprocess.ca

__

About FacilityConneX

FacilityConneX is a real-time data monitoring solution and service provider for building operators and facility managers looking to proactively enhance operational efficiency, IIoT equipment optimization and energy savings through ongoing commissioning, fault detection, diagnostics and advanced predictive analytics. The company creates customizable turnkey solutions for customers in the healthcare, industrial, commercial, higher education and water & wastewater markets. FacilityConneX gives every piece of equipment a voice that helps facilities better understand how each asset is operating, when it needs maintenance, and how to increase its lifespan. The FacilityConneX platform and experience takes facilities from a reactive approach to a proactive model through continual education, analysis of existing data and identification of individual opportunity savings. For additional information, visit www.facilityconnex.com or follow FacilityConneX on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About CB Process

CB Process Instrumentation & Controls is an instrumentation and automation products and service provider to the industrial marketplace. Since our inception, as CB Engineering Ltd. in 1974, our employees have committed themselves to setting consistently high standards for instrumentation, automation and control solutions. The manufacturers we represent rank among the foremost developers of new technology in the world. For additional information, please visit www.cbprocess.ca .

Company contact:

Mark Pipher

Vice President & General Manager

FacilityConneX

mpipher@facilityconnex.com

508-507-1426