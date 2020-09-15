IntelliChief Digital Events Presents: "Advantages of Automating PO and Non-PO Invoices for JD Edwards"

IntelliChief's upcoming webinar will explore the advantages of automated invoice processing, how to calculate automation ROI, and tips and tricks for maximizing operational efficiency in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Only one week left to register!

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you trying to achieve a modernized and automated back-office? Streamlining your AP processes should be at the top of your to-do list. Manually processing PO and Non-PO Invoices is time-consuming and a waste of company resources, especially when it requires collaboration between departments. As more hands touch an invoice, the more likely it is to be lost, double paid, or subject to significant late fees.

Join us for our upcoming webinar “Advantages of Automating PO and Non-PO Invoices for JD Edwards" on September 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST. You will learn everything you need to know about the benefits of automated invoice processing in JDE, including:

Classifying each non-PO invoice based on the transaction type

Pull GL codes from JDE, reducing costly, manual data entry errors

Route your invoices to the right people, right from the start by eliminating interoffice snail mail

Ability to assign GL codes remotely, without requiring access to your accounting system

Automatically create the invoice voucher in your JDE system without manual keying

General ledger (GL) codes help you organize your expenses. Coding your Non-PO Invoices as you receive them (even in the field) makes it easier to process invoices – but doing so can be more complicated than you might expect. Register for our webinar and you will walk away with the ability to determine your company’s return on investment by using our tested JDE Automation ROI Calculator.

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/POs0920

