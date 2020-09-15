Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Subsidiary Kannaway® Honored as 2020 CEO World Award Winners

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company and its subsidiary Kannaway® have received two prestigious CEO World Awards in the 8th Annual 2020 CEO World Awards.



Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder was honored with a Silver Award for Top CEO of the Year - The Maverick for his efforts in leading the company’s impressive international expansion throughout recent years.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus was named a Bronze Award winner for Top CEO of the Year - The Visionary for guiding the Company through over a decade of “firsts” in the hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industry.

“We are passionate about spreading access to high-quality CBD across the globe and doing so has meant trailblazing new paths for the industry over the last decade,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “It is an honor to be recognized but we still have much work to do as an industry.”

The CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world.

“International expansion has been a key focus for Kannaway in recent years and we expect that to continue as we look into our future,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “Our accomplishments in 2019 propelled our expansion in Europe and Asia and we intend to continue pushing forward with that momentum.”

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

Attachment