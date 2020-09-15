HERE and EROAD expand partnership, launch new navigation tools for commercial vehicle drivers

/EIN News/ -- EROAD bolsters its focus on driver safety and productivity by partnering with HERE to enable truck-friendly routing and navigation in its solutions for commercial vehicle fleets.

September 15, 2020

Chicago, IL USA – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and platform company, and EROAD, a leading global transportation technology services company, today announced an expanded partnership to collaborate on commercial vehicle routing and navigation solutions for New Zealand, Australia and North America.

HERE and EROAD jointly designed the navigation application that is integrated into EROAD Go+, a new solution in North America for enhanced pickup and delivery workflow. EROAD Go+ connects to a truck fleet’s transportation management system to mobilize dispatch and capture proof of delivery data digitally, yielding better visibility, less paperwork and safer, more productive drivers. The tool also optimizes routes based on road attributes and conditions including truck restrictions, bridge heights, hazardous material restrictions and traffic. The app features live turn-by-turn navigation with lane assist, and audible guidance on upcoming turns, so drivers can safely stay focused on the road and traffic conditions around them.

Commercial vehicle drivers in New Zealand, Australia and North America use EROAD solutions as part of their day for logging distance travelled, shift hours, managing their work and staying safe on the roads. “We place an incredible focus on ease of use and reliability because that enables drivers to operate their vehicles safely,” said Steven Newman, EROAD CEO. “Our partnership with HERE made it easy to design and launch routing and navigation solutions that support our vision of safe and productive roads.”

“Our expanded partnership with EROAD will bring new innovations in fleet management and most importantly driver safety, which in turn enhances driver satisfaction. We are really excited to be able to partner on EROAD Go as this solution will empower both business and drivers with real-time feedback such as alerts and traffic conditions and ensure truck drivers have the most optimized routes to travel on.” said Stanmira Koleva, SVP and General Manager APAC at HERE Technologies. “With our complementary strengths in fleet management and location technology, a partnership between HERE and EROAD is a natural fit.”

Media Contacts

HERE Technologies

Fei Tierney

+65 87956082

fei.tierney@here.com



EROAD

Genevieve Tearle

+64 27 822 8404

genevieve.tearle@eroad.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses, and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com.

About EROAD

EROAD believes every community deserves safer roads that can be sustainably funded. We develop technology solutions that help commercial fleets stay in compliance, improve safety, and reduce the risk and operational costs of driving. We create applications that improve visibility into operations, reduce paperwork and help businesses operate efficiently and profitably. And we provide aggregated and anonymized data and analytics to government agencies, universities and others who fund, maintain, and develop our road infrastructure. EROAD (ERD) is listed on the NZX, and employs almost 300 staff located across New Zealand, Australia, and North America.