Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market to Rake $210.1 million, 36.4% CAGR During 2021-2030 : Allied Market Research
By power source, the 11–50 kW segment dominated the global wireless EV charging market in 2019, in terms of revenue.PORTAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Allied Market Research, the wireless electric vehicle charging market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The wireless charging concept is basically based on the broadcast and radiation of energy from a power source to an electric device without any cords or connections. In a nutshell, wireless chargers for electric vehicles can be considered as a consistent, expedient, and safe technology to power up the electrical and rechargeable vehicles. Moreover, it lays out effective, resourceful, economical, and much secured features over the standard or conventional charging systems by removing the need for physical clamps and fasteners.
After the modern battery was designed and developed in the year 1800, battery technology has actually come a long way indeed. Ever since then, the technology has been thrived and evolved into something that could probably protect and safeguard our species as well as planet. When there are a number of benefits of using batteries, still several other concerns make them quite annoying and exasperating to use. Charging, among them, is one of the main issues. Charging a car might sound to be simple, but range issues and the availability of proper charging infrastructure can create a big impact on the same.
However, with the running drift of time, there’s been huge advancement in technology, and many companies have come up with wonderful electronic cars integrated with amazing wireless charging technology.
However, a residential street in London has recently come out as the first ever road in the United Kingdom to propound a complete EV charging solution for its citizens. The joint venture of two renowned companies namely Siemens and ubitricity has instigated a solution that has proved to be immensely helpful to innumerable denizens in the city.
With around twenty four lampposts along 800m of Sutherland Avenue converted into high-end EV charge points, driving has become quite hassle-free and convenient for the common people. Monitoring each charging event by the users pretty minutely, the roadside chargers are designed to send invoices to the respective drivers on monthly basis. Based on the amount of utilized power and their electricity cost, the invoices are prepared and then generated to the corresponding individuals. On the other hand, drivers can also take recourse to their own customary charging cables and link through a mobile application that states the QR code on every street lamp, before being owed and portrayed on the basis of kWh. As per Siemens, it takes less than an hour to transform and transmute a street lamp. And, compared to the cost levied to installing a complete separate charging station, this conversion comes out as a cost-effective solution indeed.
At the same time, charging an electric vehicle is pretty simple, as long as you know where exactly the well-attuned charging points exist on your ride. Although Google Map is there to pinpoint the available charging station locations, but it doesn’t really provide the suitable payment options or complementary EV community facts and figures. This is one of the reasons one can now avail a plethora of standard and free-to-download EV charging station finder applications in Europe. Nevertheless, in order to make a payment, you may need to download and check into the operator’s application and follow the relevant instructions. To the users’ utter ease and convenience, most of the apps happen to support a single payment option for multiple charging operators. ChargePoint, PlugShare, Chargemap, NextCharge, and Greenlots are quite a few most popular apps to refer to in this context. Companies like Tesla have also introduced innovative wireless charging solutions that have created a missile in the industry.
A recent survey says that Norway has the highest rate of electric car proprietorship in the world. More than fifty percent of new cars sold in the last year were the electronic power-driven ones. An array of lucrative financial inducements and spurs doled out by the government have played a major role in the same. If the same demand for electric vehicles subsists, the country is expected to be on the right track to attain its goal of deducting on fossil fuel cars by the year 2025.
On the other hand, governments are also giving more focus on the use of electric vehicles as they endeavor to lessen down tail pipe emanations. Emergence of electric vehicles has increased the demand for EV charging stations in more than one way. When the plug-in charging posts take significant amount of time charging the cars, the mobile wireless electric vehicle chargers make it pretty simpler for the operators to power up their vehicles. Catering to the all-inclusive needs of the users, wireless charging applications have now become highly preferred by both the commercial fleet and the personal car owners, thereby fostering the global market to a considerable extent. To sum up, it can be stated that the market has started growing pretty fast, and in the next few years to come, it would mount up yet more.
