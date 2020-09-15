OnShift Expands Human Capital Management Platform With Next-Generation Time and Attendance Software

Modern, mobile, contactless solution eliminates the need for expensive timeclocks and provides added protection from COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnShift® today announced OnShift Time, the latest addition to its market leading human capital management platform. With this next-generation time & attendance software, post-acute care and senior living providers now have the ability to dramatically reduce costs by eliminating the need for timeclocks while improving the safety of their communities with a contactless solution designed to protect against COVID-19.



“Timeclocks are an expensive relic of the past,” said Ben Bartoszek, Director of HRIS, Signature HealthCARE, an OnShift client and early adopter of OnShift Time. “OnShift Time gives our staff a modern, contactless experience, while providing the real-time, actionable workforce management insights we need to reduce excess labor costs and streamline payroll processes. Through our partnership with OnShift, Signature is elevating our employees' experience which is a gamechanger for us."

OnShift Time utilizes state-of-the-art facial recognition biometric technology, which makes punching in as simple as taking a selfie. Delivering an easy and convenient experience, employees can punch in or out from their mobile device, a centralized tablet, or a combination of both. OnShift Time, together with OnShift’s scheduling and employee engagement solutions, create a powerful best-in-class workforce management solution purpose-built for healthcare.

“Traditional approaches to workforce management are no longer effective. OnShift Time replaces expensive, old-school strategies with a fresh, innovative, streamlined solution that engages employees while improving the bottom line,” stated Mark Woodka, CEO of OnShift. “The addition of OnShift Time to our next-generation human capital management platform advances our commitment to the post-acute healthcare industry by delivering an exceptional employee experience through modern and purpose-built software solutions.”

In a recent market research survey of healthcare professionals, 65% of respondents indicated fear and safety concerns due to COVID-19 as one of the most critical challenges facing employeesi. OnShift Time helps alleviate these concerns by providing a contactless experience as well as pre-screening COVID-19 questionnaires for added infection prevention.

“The pandemic has unfortunately had a devastating impact on healthcare providers, employees and those they serve,” said Woodka. “With the addition of OnShift Time to our portfolio of workforce solutions, we are giving providers even more capabilities to help them battle COVID-19. We continue to partner with our customers and other providers to keep their communities safe. We are in this together.”

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com .

