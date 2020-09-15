Sienna Senior Living Inc. Provides Business Update

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today provided the following business update.

The health and well-being of residents and team members remain the Company’s top priority. Sienna continues to take the critical steps necessary to make solid progress against and minimize the impact of new COVID-19 outbreaks, including preparing for a potential second wave, while providing the best quality care for its residents.

“We have emerged from the first wave of the pandemic stronger, more knowledgeable and better positioned for a potential second wave,” said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have been working on numerous initiatives to keep our team members and residents healthy and safe, our development plans are gaining momentum and we are encouraged by the increased level of deposits from future residents in our retirement residences.”

COVID-19 Update

One resident case of COVID-19 in Sienna’s residences

As of September 14, 2020, five residences are in outbreak, with only one active resident COVID-19 case.

Over the past month, the number of active resident COVID-19 cases across Sienna’s 83 owned or managed residences remained at zero to one case at any given time, highlighting the effectiveness of the Company’s measures to fight COVID-19.

Business Update

Preparedness for Potential Second Wave and Hospital Management

With Sienna’s enhanced healthcare expertise with respect to seniors’ care and infectious diseases, and the support of our hospital partners, associations and governments, the Company will continue to take the critical steps necessary to ensure preparedness for a potential second wave. Sienna is continuing to secure a robust supply of personal protective equipment, strengthening infection prevention and control practices, putting in place staffing plans, and ensuring the Company’s frontline employees have the training and support they need. In addition, Sienna implemented important new strategies to strengthen family and team member communications to keep them apprised of new initiatives and developments.

During September 2020, the voluntary hospital management agreements for two of Sienna’s long-term care communities have concluded and Sienna is implementing recommendations to strengthen operations. Sienna is grateful for the expertise of our hospital partners in navigating through the pandemic and appreciates their willingness to provide future support, if required.

Retirement Occupancy and Rent Collection

The Company’s August 2020 average same property occupancy and rent collection levels in the Retirement portfolio remained at levels similar to the previous month.

June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 Retirement same property occupancy (average) 82.3% 81.2% 81.1% Retirement rent collection 99.2% 99.8% 99.6%

Since July 2020, the Company continued to record an increased level of deposits from prospective residents compared to Q2 2020 and comparative prior year periods as a result of the reopening of residences for in-person visits and increased marketing efforts. We expect that these deposits will help support occupancy in our retirement segment.

Pandemic Expenses and Funding

We are encouraged by the Government of Ontario’s recent announcement for additional funding for COVID-19 prevention and containment and the Government of British Columbia’s funding announcement to cover extra staffing costs dedicated to safe social visitations.

Sienna expects to continue to incur an increased level of expenses to support the costs of managing COVID-19. While certain temporary expenses are expected to be covered by government funding, other expenses may not be covered. In addition, there may be timing differences between the time of incurring these expenses and the funding of such expenses.

The following table summarizes the government assistance and pandemic expenses recognized in Q2 2020 and to date in Q3 2020:

$000s

Q2 2020 July/August 2020 Retirement LTC

Administrative Total

Retirement LTC

Administrative Total

Total government assistance 2,065 22,852 — 24,917(1) 1,704 14,285 — 15,989(2) Total pandemic expense 3,426 29,152 2,981 35,559(1) 2,381 21,009 1,262 24,652(2) Total net pandemic expenses 1,361 6,300 2,981 10,642 677 6,724 1,262 8,663

(1) Total government assistance and pandemic expense for Q2 2020 include $1,429 and $10,941 for flow-through frontline pandemic pay and single site staffing for the Retirement and LTC segments, respectively.

(2) Total government assistance and pandemic expense for July/August 2020 include $1,366 and $9,666 for flow-through frontline pandemic pay and single site staffing for the Retirement and LTC segments, respectively.

Ontario Government Update on Long-term Care Construction and Redevelopment

We are pleased with the September 10, 2020 update by the Government of Ontario with respect to the new funding model for the long-term care development program which caters to regional development needs. As part of the new funding model,

the base construction funding subsidy per diem ranges from $20.53 to $23.78 per bed, depending on the market segment, an increase of approximately 14% to 32% from $18.03 in the previous model; and

the development grant ranges from 10% to 17% of total eligible project costs, based on the location of the project, up to the applicable maximum grant amount.

With the more favorable financial economics of the program, Sienna is evaluating how this program will impact and benefit the Company’s current portfolio of 5,733 long-term care beds in Ontario, of which approximately 2,200 beds are located in 15 older Class B/C homes. Early indicators of the impact on Sienna’s development plans are positive.

Three development projects in Keswick, Brantford and North Bay are in advanced stages of planning, and we are working with regulatory authorities through the approval process.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 13,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca .

