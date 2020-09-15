Fluidigm Announces Agenda for 9th Annual Mass Cytometry Summit

/EIN News/ -- Virtual Event Showcases CyTOF Technology and Its Use in High-Parameter Suspension Mass Cytometry and Imaging Mass Cytometry



Leading Academic and Pharma Researchers Detail Latest CyTOF Based Discoveries in Infectious Disease, Immunology and the Tumor Microenvironment

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced the agenda for the 9th Annual Fluidigm Mass Cytometry Summit on September 23. The full-day, virtual event showcases CyTOF® technology and its use in high-parameter suspension mass cytometry and Imaging Mass Cytometry™.

Each year, the Mass Cytometry Summit underscores the significant role that mass cytometry plays in immunology, immune function, immuno-oncology and infectious disease, including discovery of important new biomarkers. Presentations by leading translational and clinical researchers from major academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies detail work using CyTOF technology to uncover new insights across a range of diseases. The 2020 Summit emphasizes the latest CyTOF based discoveries in infectious disease, immunology and the tumor microenvironment.

“The annual Summit provides a unique forum for customers who are making meaningful contributions across all of life science, solving some of the most complex challenges in translational and clinical research,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO. “Researchers using the powerful capabilities of our CyTOF technology are at the forefront of discovery of new biomarkers for disease insight and treatment, evidenced by its use in more than 100 clinical research trials and over 1,000 peer-reviewed publications. Increasingly, this technology is proving critical in exploring immune response to infection and in vaccine development as researchers grapple with the COVID-19 global health crisis.”

The 2020 Summit will include presentations detailing new and unique applications for CyTOF systems that enhance and simplify large, multi-site translational and clinical research studies in immunology and infectious disease. These include live-cell barcoding for sample multiplexing, which enables larger studies and reduces sample-to-sample variability; infectious disease-tailored expansion panels for the company’s popular Maxpar® Direct™ Immune Profiling Assay™; and the improved Maxpar Panel Designer v2.0. The event will also highlight Fluidigm® Therapeutic Insights Services, designed to provide broader researcher access to mass cytometry and Imaging Mass Cytometry (IMC™).

Notable presenters include:

Rebecca Ihrie, PhD, Associate Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology, Vanderbilt University (Keynote)

Marcelo Sztein, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Associate Director for Basic and Translational Research, Immunology Group Leader, Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, University of Maryland (Keynote)

Bernd Bodenmiller, PhD, Professor for Quantitative Biology, Department of Quantitative Biomedicine, University of Zurich

Jared K. Burks, PhD, Associate Professor, Co-Director, Flow Cytometry and Cellular Imaging Core Facility, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Kara L. Davis, DO, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Maternal & Child Health Research Institute, Stanford University

Melissa Davis, PhD, Assistant Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology, Weill Cornell Medical College

Raphael Gottardo, PhD, J. Orin Edson Foundation Endowed Chair, Scientific Director, Translational Data Science Integrated Research Center, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Won Jin Ho, MD, Assistant Professor of Oncology, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins

Philip Hobson, PhD, Deputy Head of Flow Cytometry, The Francis Crick Institute

Amir Horowitz, PhD, Assistant Professor of Oncological Sciences, Precision Immunology Institute/Tisch Cancer Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Akil Merchant, MD, Associate Professor and Director of Imaging Mass Cytometry Shared Resource, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Handan Xiang, PhD, Senior Scientist, Merck Research Laboratories

