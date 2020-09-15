Daxor to Present at the Inaugural Sepsis Alliance Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces the Company will be participating in the inaugural Sepsis Alliance Summit. Michael Feldschuh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daxor, will present as part of a Panel Discussion: Connecting Innovation to Clinicians: The Development Story to Improve Sepsis Care on Thursday, September 17th, 2020, at 1:30 PM ET.



“I am honored to be invited to participate in this important event to discuss how our BVA-100 blood test can provide insights into volume derangements and capillary permeability in critically-ill patients with sepsis,” said Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor. “The albumin transudation rate which is a unique metric of the BVA-100 test is an indicator of the rate at which fluids may be escaping the intravascular space - a persistently elevated leak rate is a prognostic marker associated with a higher mortality and can be used to triage patients, guide treatment and measure response to interventions.”

Dozens of peer-reviewed studies have established the value of Daxor’s BVA-100 test, confirming that accurate blood volume measurement leads to better informed physicians, improved patient outcomes and resource utilization. In a randomized control trial conducted at a Level-1 trauma center on patients suffering predominantly from ARDS/sepsis/septic shock/hemorrhagic shock; patients who received BVA guided care showed significant benefits including 66% lower mortality, days on ventilators, and ICU length of stay.

Event: The Inaugural Sepsis Alliance Summit

Date: Thursday, September 17th, 2020

Presentation: 1:30 PM ET

Register for the event here: https://whova.com/web/sepsi_202008/

Additionally, Daxor would also like to highlight that September is National Sepsis Awareness Month. Sepsis is the number one inpatient cost and estimated to cost $27 billion per year. According to the CDC, each year, at least 1.7 million adults in America develop sepsis. Nearly 270,000 Americans die as a result of sepsis. 1 in 3 patients who dies in a hospital has sepsis.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.