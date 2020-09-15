Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Forms Strategic Alliance with Tree Leads Today to Expand National Partnerships, Obtain Contracts Beyond Central Florida Arborcare’s Reach

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, National Storm Recovery, LLC (“NSR”), has formed a strategic alliance with Tree Leads Today (“TLT”) to expand national partnerships and obtain contracts beyond SGTM’s wholly owned subsidiary, Central Florida Arborcare’s , reach. This strategic alliance was formed when NSR deployed its team to assess damages from Hurricane Laura , and it was TLT that assisted in the partnership with ArborPro of Mississippi, Inc. on the recovery contract in the city of Sulphur, Louisiana .



TLT is a nationwide, privately held company and an industry leader in the tree care marketing sector. Their growth has been extraordinary over the last four years; this year alone, both sales and profits have increased over 100% . What sets TLT apart from other marketing companies is the fact that it delivers leads that are 100% exclusive; leads aren’t shared with any other tree companies in the zip codes that have been specially reserved for TLT’s partners.

Another unique aspect of TLT’s approach is that tree companies receive calls directly from their leads, making the process immediate and transparent. Instead of long-term contracts, TLT works on a month-to-month basis, maintaining an at-will partnership with its clients. Focus is kept on marketing larger tree care projects and services to maximize tree companies’ ROIs (return on investments). The process of generating leads is done strategically so that leads are as close to one another as possible in order to maximize productivity for TLT’s tree care partners when they are giving estimates and completing contracted jobs. (For more information, view TLT's website ).

“We are honored to be partnering with such an innovative and environmentally conscious organization as Sustainable Green Team,” commented Don Dowd, founder and CEO of Tree Leads Today. “Tree Leads Today believes in a pay-for-performance model. We believe in our offerings so much that we take all of the risks and only expect you to pay if we deliver.”

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “This strategic alliance will amplify our national partnerships and, most importantly, increase recovery contracts far beyond our reach through our Central Florida Arbor Care subsidiary. Our new strategic alliance with Tree Leads Today removes all of our limits, opening many new opportunities for our brand, team and shareholders.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

For additional information regarding SGTM’s operations, expansion plans and production facilities, view the Company’s presentation . For more information about the Company’s Mulch Manufacturing subsidiary, visit https://mulchmfg.com/ .

