Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market To See Record Break Revenue $129.94 billion By 2026
Top 10 cancer drugs market is on a rise, owing to surge in number of target population across the globe
Surge in incidence of cancer across the globe, increase in aging population, and rise in expenditure of government on healthcare infrastructure drive the global top 10 cancer drugs market”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the top 10 cancer drugs market.
— Mangesh Panhale
The top 10 cancer drugs report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.
the global top 10 cancer drugs industry generated $63.61 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $129.94 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Surge in incidence of cancer across the globe, increase in aging population, and rise in expenditure of government on healthcare infrastructure drive the global top 10 cancer drugs market. However, adverse effects related to usage of cancer usage hinder the market growth. Contrarily, surge in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in emerging geographies create new opportunities in the market.
Revlimid accounted for highest share in 2018, Keytruda to surpass by 2026
Based on brand, Revlimid contributed to nearly one-sixth of the total share of the global top 10 cancer drugs market in 2018. Opdivo accounted for more than one-tenth of the total market share in terms of revenue in the same year. However, Keytruda is projected to supersede in terms of market share by 2026. Moreover, this type is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026. Opdivo is projected to register the second-highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.
Russia and Indonesia to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period
In the European region, the global top 10 cancer drugs market across Russia accounted for the highest revenue with nearly $822.7 million in 2018, and will maintain its highest share by 2026. In Asia-Pacific, the market across Indonesia accounted for the highest market share with revenue of nearly $995.25 million in 2018, is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the market across Nepal is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Leading market players
AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC,), Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.
