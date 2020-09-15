Siyata Mobile Launches “Hero Series” Portfolio

Uniden “Hero Series”

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) is proud to announce the launch of the new “Uniden® Hero Series” line of cellular signal boosters dedicated to first responders in the USA, who rely on cellular connectivity on the front line to save lives and protect our communities. The “Uniden® Hero Series” comprises of 3 devices, the Uniden® U70 FN for inside buildings, the Uniden® UM50 FN for inside vehicles and the Uniden® UM2M FN which can simply connect to our flagship Uniden® UV350 in vehicle communicator.



The “Uniden® Hero Series” is available exclusively to first responders in the USA, purpose built to greatly enhance cellular connectivity within the millions of first responder vehicles and mobile command centers as well as within police headquarters, fire departments, hospitals, government agencies and more across the United States. First responders nationwide rely on exceptional cellular strength when maintaining the safety of the country, so when their signal strength is inadequate, it puts both the responders and the public at risk. Our new “Hero Series” line of signal boosters solves this problem so that our first responders can focus on the task at hand and keep us safe.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, stated, “Today more than ever, we see the meaningful impact that first responders have in keeping civilians safe and healthy during times of turbulence. To that end, we are extremely proud to be launching a dedicated product line that is tailored to help America’s millions of first responders be safer and more effective through unparalleled connectivity in the field, whether that be in vehicles or in buildings.”

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

