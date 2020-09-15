H2O Innovation Nominated in the Successful Business Strategy Category of the 40th edition of the Mercuriades from the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce its nomination in the Successful Business Strategy - Quebec CPA Order category as part of the Mercuriades 2020, the most prestigious contest in the Province of Quebec. It will be presented by the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce, virtually, next September 28.



The Mercuriades contest brings together 17 categories and 78 finalists. The category in which the Corporation qualifies will reward a growth strategy developed to maximize the potential of a business. This growth must be planned in order to ensure the sustainability of the business over time and must be part of a thoughtful business planning. H 2 O Innovation has demonstrated its unique and sustainable business model has been built and solidified over the years with acquisitions made in various sectors of the water treatment industry. The Corporation will compete against five other companies: Lobe, Prestilux, the Société protectrice des animaux de la Mauricie, Germain Hôtels and Industries Lassonde.

“More than ever, water is the most prominent commodity in the World, essential for both our survival and our economy. This is why the water treatment industry is currently a key sector, which serves a noble cause. Our business model has demonstrated, in a context of uncertainties and global pandemic, how resilient it is, because it relies on more than 85% of recurring revenues. With more than 750 water treatment systems installed in North America, more than 70 countries where we export our specialty products and 200 plants where we operate, we are looking to the future with confidence and optimism”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

The Mercuriades 2020 gala evening will take place virtually on Monday, September 28, 2020. The list of nominated companies is available via their website, in the Lauréats et finalistes section.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water technologies and services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

