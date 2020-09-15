Inovalon to Host Virtual Client Congress September 21 – 23, 2020

Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Medical Policy Expert and Former Commissioner of the FDA to Deliver Keynote Address Focusing on Data-Driven Strategies to Improve Patient Outcomes

/EIN News/ -- BOWIE, Md., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, announced that its annual Client Congress will take place virtually this year from September 21 – 23, 2020. Client Congress builds on a decade of bringing together the nation’s most influential voices in technology and healthcare to discuss the factors shaping the U.S. marketplace with the goal of sharing the industry’s leading solutions and strategies designed to help healthcare organizations thrive. This is the first time Client Congress will be streamed virtually to registered participants.



“During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever to bring together voices from across the healthcare landscape,” said Scott Gottlieb, M.D., public health advocate and former commissioner for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “I am honored to deliver this year’s keynote and to join fellow industry leaders in the exchange of perspectives, best practices and data-driven strategies that will refine and reshape healthcare delivery.”

Client Congress 2020 will feature health plan executives, technology innovators, life science leaders, policy experts, provider decision makers, and pharmacy organizations engaging in thought leadership discussion, providing access to exclusive technology demonstrations and delivering actionable insights to address today’s challenges in healthcare.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed healthcare delivery, and industry stakeholders need information and solutions to effectively navigate short- and long-term industry shifts,” said Robert Wychulis, president of Inovalon. “As our client base seeks engagement on today’s most pressing topics, we are honored to be setting the venue for these important conversations and offering thought leadership to empower healthcare organizations as they focus on advancing innovation, care, access, efficiencies and economics across this increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem.”

This year’s event will feature keynote panels with speakers from Healthfirst, Amgen, Humana, Henry Ford Health System, Association of American Medical Colleges, The Sequoia Project, Gunnison Valley Health System, and AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, along with many other leading U.S. healthcare industry experts.

To learn more about the event and register, please visit https://www.inovalon.com/client-congress .

