RAJANT INTRODUCES THEIR FALCON MODULAR RADIO PLATFORM

High-Performance, Flexible Wireless Mesh Supports Multiple Radio Interfaces Enabling Edge Computing Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has built upon its portfolio of world-class connectivity solutions and developed a new, high-performance, expandable BreadCrumb® platform, the Falcon. Pioneering and persevering through the restraints and challenges of the global pandemic, Rajant’s latest platform offers multiple MIMO radios, extremely high throughput, enhanced security performance, and edge computing capabilities for third-party applications and artificial intelligence. Combined with Rajant's patented InstaMesh® protocol, the Falcon is capable of bridging Kinetic Mesh wireless networks with other networks such as LTE/5G.

The Falcon is part of Rajant's initiative to develop deeply integrated solutions that securely combine data from connected people, vehicles, machines, and sensors, with machine learning. This data combination unlocks the benefits of process optimization, digital twins, predictive analytics, condition-based maintenance, augmented reality, and virtual reality while improving worker safety.

“Rajant’s 2020 perseverance has been a collective effort. The expert legacy staff employed fresh talent to expand our in-house know-how in areas such as artificial intelligence,” says Robert Schena, Rajant’s CEO and Co-founder. “Jobs are being created, and manufacturing capabilities expanded within the United States by focusing on opportunities to future-proof the solutions we offer. Like Rajant’s other platforms and BreadCrumb radio nodes, the Falcon will be interoperable with all our technology to expand market capabilities for industries like rail, shipping ports, military, mining, and heavy construction. Being able to do video and/or LiDAR processing at the edge is core to unlocking these new capabilities. Combining edge computing with high speed, exceedingly reliable, and highly flexible connectivity delivers the tools our customers need.”

Visit Rajant.com for more information about the Falcon.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit Rajant.com, or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

