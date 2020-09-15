Véritable Establishes USA Subsidiary

Brings Advance Technology to Indoor Gardening

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Véritable®, the French manufacturer of the most technologically advanced indoor gardens in Europe, establishes Veritable USA in New Castle, Delaware. Veritable USA joins a family of premium housewares brands that includes Emile Henry, Duralex, Jars and Lékué.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers, people who love to cook, these game changing, award-winning, indoor gardens,” said Alan Senior, president of Veritable USA. “Made in France, the gardens are engineered to produce larger and longer harvests while taking up less of a footprint on a counter or table.”

Véritable gardens allow cooks to grow herbs, edible flowers and even small vegetables and greens in their home, all year round. These intelligent gardens provide optimum space, lighting and water for the plants to grow under the best conditions. The proprietary smart lighting is designed to optimize growth and the development of the nutrients in the vegetable and herbs. The simple, elegant designs allow the plants to take center stage, not the planters.

Véritable’s secret sauce is in the Lingots®, organic seeds, soil-less media and nutrients, which are packed with everything that is needed for success. The Lingot plants are ready to be tasted in about four weeks and are guaranteed to be robust and flavorful. The collection of more than 70 ready-to-use Lingots are pesticide-free, GMO-free, 100% biodegradable and compostable. The Lingots provide all the perfect growing conditions for each type of plant including the water holding capacity, oxygenation, pH, number of seeds, spacing and depth of seedling. Depending on the species, a Lingot will produce 3 to 6 months of crops, with an average of one harvest per week.

According to Nicolas Gehin, CEO of Véritable, “ Véritable is different from other smart indoor gardens on the market because each Lingot produces a harvest of edible plants for a longer period of time. The garden is fool-proof even for people who don't have green thumbs: Everything has been thought out to easily and cleanly grow edible plants at home in a small space.”

The Company is based in the Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne region and manufactures its products in Lyon, France, the capital of world gastronomy.

