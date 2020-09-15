Idera Pharmaceuticals to Present Tilsotolimod Data at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020

Final data from ILLUMINATE-204 trial in advanced melanoma and final results from ILLUMINATE-101 trial in refractory solid tumors to be presented

/EIN News/ -- EXTON, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Idera”) (Nasdaq: IDRA) today announced that final data from the ILLUMINATE-204 trial investigating intratumoral tilsotolimod, Idera’s investigational Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, will be presented in a Mini Oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 , to be held September 19-21, 2020. In addition, final results from ILLUMINATE-101 will be shared in a poster presentation.

ILLUMINATE-204 is a multi-center, two-arm phase 1/2 trial in patients with anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma. The phase 1 portion of the trial tested the safety and efficacy of increasing doses of tilsotolimod in combination with either Yervoy®* (ipilimumab) or Keytruda®† (pembrolizumab). The phase 2 expansion of the trial enrolled additional patients at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 8 mg of tilsotolimod in combination with Yervoy®, which is the treatment regimen being evaluated for the same indication in the Company’s registrational trial, ILLUMINATE-301. Adi Diab, M.D., of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will be delivering the Mini-Oral presentation as part of the Mini Oral Session on Melanoma and Other Skin Tumors.

ILLUMINATE-101 is a phase 1b trial evaluating intratumoral tilsotolimod monotherapy in patients with refractory solid tumors, which was completed in December 2019. Final results for ILLUMINATE-101 will be presented by Hani M. Babiker, M.D., of the University of Arizona Cancer Center.

In addition to presentations on these Idera-sponsored trials, AbbVie will be presenting a trial-in-progress poster on their phase 1b study to determine the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of combinations of ABBV-368 plus tilsotolimod in subjects with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). This trial is being conducted as part of an immuno-oncology clinical research collaboration between Idera and AbbVie.

The on-demand poster and oral presentations will be available beginning on Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18, respectively.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Diab will present final data from our phase 2 trial exploring tilsotolimod plus ipilimumab in advanced melanoma patients,” stated Elizabeth Tarka, M.D., Idera’s Chief Medical Officer. “We are looking forward to completing our registrational trial for this indication, ILLUMINATE-301, where a comparator arm is included, and moving this potential therapy one step closer to those patients in need.”

Idera also announced that the company will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:30 pm EDT. A live audio webcast of Idera’s presentation will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Idera’s website at www.iderapharma.com .

About Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125)

Tilsotolimod is an investigational, synthetic Toll-like receptor 9 agonist. Intratumoral injection of tilsotolimod has been shown to promote both innate and adaptive immune activation. Tumors with an active immune response appear to respond better to CPIs than those that exclude or inhibit anti-tumor immune cells. Tilsotolimod in combination with CPIs may cause regression of locally injected and distant tumor lesions and increase the number of patients who benefit from immunotherapy.

Tilsotolimod has received both Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and is being evaluated in multiple tumor types and in combination with multiple checkpoint and costimulation therapies. For more information on tilsotolimod trials, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov .



About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the company’s vast experience in developing proprietary immunology platforms, Idera’s development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera also continues to focus on the acquisition, development, and ultimate commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications characterized by small, well-defined patient populations with serious unmet needs. To learn more about Idera, visit IderaPharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, collaborations, intellectual property, cash resources, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, clinical trials, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," and "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Idera cannot guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Idera's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include: whether the Company’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund the Company’s continuing operations and the further development of the Company’s programs for the period anticipated; whether interim results from a clinical trial, such as the preliminary results reported in this release, will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials such as the results described in this release will be indicative of the results that will be generated in future clinical trials, including in clinical trials in different disease indications; whether products based on Idera's technology will advance into or through the clinical trial process when anticipated or at all or warrant submission for regulatory approval; whether such products will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether, if the Company's products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; whether the Company's collaborations will be successful; and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption "Risk factors" in the Company’s Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019. Although Idera may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



*Yervoy (ipilimumab) is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

†Keytruda (pembrolizumab) is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

