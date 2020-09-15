Senet and Frost Control Systems Partner to Deliver LoRaWAN™ Road Weather Information Systems and Services

Advanced Wireless Sensors and Carrier-Grade Network Services Help Save Municipalities Thousands of Dollars Per Winter Weather Incident

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a partnership with Frost Control Systems , a U.S. based manufacturer and service provider of non-invasive, non-contact, Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS). Through this partnership, Frost Control Systems has integrated Senet LoRaWAN™ network connectivity with its turnkey RWIS service to deliver remote monitoring of atmospheric and surface temperature for winter road condition monitoring.



With more than 1.2 million winter weather-related vehicle crashes, over $3 billion spent on de-icing materials, and 48 billion pounds of salt spread on roadways each year in the U.S. alone, automating the collection of critical road weather data for real-time decision making can have an immediate and measurable impact on roadway safety, the cost of deploying municipal resources, and the environment.

“Supporting LoRaWAN and partnering with Senet for network connectivity is a strategic commitment that provides public works departments with the opportunity to improve operations and save costs by modernizing their roadway monitoring and management systems,” said Brad Tener, CEO at Frost Control Systems. “Senet’s carrier-grade network service and software supports the mission critical nature of road weather information systems. It provides cities and counties with a reliable, long-term connectivity solution for other infrastructure modernization projects.”

Compared to legacy systems that offer limited geographical coverage and are costly to deploy and maintain, Frost Control Systems’ RWIS is an all-inclusive application service, including hardware, software, installation, maintenance, and network design. Carrier-grade LoRaWAN network services from Senet ensure broad coverage optimized for low-power, long-range environmental monitoring sensors. These sensors provide road temperature, air temperature, humidity, dew point, and other roadway data to weather response applications. With timely, accurate, and actionable hyper-local information, public works professionals are able to improve roadway safety by ensuring proper treatment of high-risk areas such as key intersections, along bridges, roadways leading to schools and hospitals, and in areas with unique climate conditions.

In addition to safety improvements, even small municipal customers have reported cost savings of $10,000 to $15,000 per winter weather incident, realized through operational efficiencies, reduced material costs, and reduced overtime.

“We are excited to be partnering with Frost Control Systems to help municipalities improve their operations and save costs using low-cost wireless sensors, advanced network technologies, and highly differentiated service delivery models,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “The solution offered by Frost Control Systems is another proof point of how municipalities can better serve their citizens, address inefficiencies, and protect the environment with LoRaWAN enabled IoT solutions.”

About Frost Control Systems

Frost Control Systems (FCS) is a U.S. based manufacturer and service provider of fixed Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS). FCS manufactures, installs, and maintains non-invasive, non-contact IoT weather sensors and integrates with industry leading weather forecasting services. FCS’s real-time insights and alerts enable communities of any size to create safer roadways, enhance operational efficiencies, and mitigate infrastructure decay from the overuse of road salt. For additional information, visit www.frostcontrolsys.com .

About Senet, Inc.

Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across North America, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com .

