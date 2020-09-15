AMC Networks Chief Financial Officer Sean S. Sullivan to Depart the Company

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) announced today its Chief Financial Officer Sean S. Sullivan is departing to take a senior position at another company. Mr. Sullivan will remain with AMC Networks through mid-October and the company will appoint an interim Chief Financial Officer or a successor prior to his departure.



AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan said, “Sean joined AMC Networks a decade ago as we were preparing to become a separately traded public company. Since that time he has not only been a superb CFO, but a critical member of the executive team and a valued business partner to me. Sean has played a key role in helping to diversify our business and maintain a strong financial profile, and the shows we’ve developed that have delighted fans were made possible in no small part by his financial planning and involvement.”

Mr. Sullivan joined the company in 2010, prior to AMC Networks becoming a separate public company in July 2011. In addition to his financial responsibilities, which include accounting, tax, financial planning, treasury and investor relations, Mr. Sullivan oversees the Company’s broadcast, information technology, media management and business intelligence functions.

