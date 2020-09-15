Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aptose to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Aptose management team will participate at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit:

  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Medtech Summit
  Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020
  Time: 1:40 PM EDT
  Format: Fireside Chat (with Matthew Biegler, Senior Analyst, Oppenheimer & Co.)
  Webcast: Link

The audio webcast can also be accessed through the Aptose website at www.aptose.com and will be archived shortly after the live events.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and has received an IND allowance to conduct a separate Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.com

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Greg Chow Dan Ferry, Managing Director
Executive Vice President, CFO 617-535-7746
650-718-5028 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com
gchow@aptose.com  
   
SMP Communications  
Susan Pietropaolo  
201-923-2049  
susan@smpcommunications.com  

Primary Logo

Aptose to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

