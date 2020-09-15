Apollo Names Leadership Group for Dedicated Impact Investing Platform

/EIN News/ -- Marc Becker and Joanna Reiss Named Co-leads of Impact



NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) today announced the leadership team for Apollo Impact, a new platform dedicated to impact investing. Marc Becker, a Senior Partner and 24-year veteran of the Firm, will serve as Co-lead of Impact alongside Joanna Reiss, who will join Apollo as a Partner and Co-lead of Impact. Lisa Hall, a recognized impact investment leader, has been named Impact Chair, helping to develop and oversee the new platform.

The Apollo Impact platform will seek to build on the Firm’s 30-year history of investing across industries historically aligned with the United Nations’ sustainable development goals and a record of engagement on ESG issues that spans more than a decade. The Firm plans to focus its efforts in the following areas: Economic Opportunity; Education; Health, Safety & Wellness; Industry 4.0; and Resource Sustainability.

Apollo Co-President Scott Kleinman said: “At Apollo, we have long understood the financial and societal benefits of implementing ESG factors into our investment strategy and portfolio company reporting processes, and we’re pleased to now build a platform focused squarely on investing in assets designed to positively impact the world. In addition to building on our institutional knowledge, we welcome Lisa and Joanna as part of the leadership group who, alongside Marc, will develop, oversee and implement the platform. As our Impact Chair, Lisa brings a quarter-century of experience focused on social impact, innovation and investment in a career that’s spanned asset management, academia and policy work. Joanna will work closely with Marc, bringing her ESG and mid-market private-equity investing experience to build a leading Impact platform.”

In addition to the Chair and Co-leads, the Impact platform will have a dedicated team of Apollo veterans as well as new hires, guided by a collective interest in establishing Apollo as a leader in private equity impact investing. Justin Stevens, a Senior Partner at Apollo, will serve as COO of the platform, focused on growth and development.

“After nearly 25 years with Apollo, having helped the Firm emerge as a leader in the private equity sector, I am excited to help spearhead Apollo’s effort to do the same in the Impact industry. Our LPs care about the effects of their investments and we look forward to helping build this new platform that seeks to improve societal issues and maximize positive impact,” said Marc Becker, Senior Partner and Co-lead of Impact.

Joanna Reiss, Apollo Partner and Co-lead of Impact, said: “Impact investing will be an important growth engine for the economy, and Apollo’s decades of experience in acquiring and managing businesses is an unparalleled platform from which to make impact-oriented investments, help these businesses to grow and ultimately drive measurable impact with strong financial returns. I am honored to join Marc, Lisa and the entire team at Apollo on this mission.”

Commenting on her role as Chair, Hall said: “I am thrilled to join Apollo given the opportunity to leverage the firm’s scale, private equity expertise, and expansive network in forming its new Impact platform. Apollo has the power, ingenuity and imagination to allocate to businesses that have the potential to make an incredible impact on our society, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to position our efforts for success.”

Impact Leadership

Marc Becker, Senior Partner and Co-lead of Impact– Becker is a 24-year veteran of Apollo and has previously overseen the Firm’s private equity efforts in the business services, transportation & logistics, financial services, payments, real estate services, homebuilders, and building products industry verticals. He also sits on the investment committee for Apollo’s private equity division and chairs the investment committee for Apollo’s US and Asia real estate private equity division. Becker has served on several boards of directors of companies owned by affiliates of Apollo-managed funds, including currently as Chair of the board of ADT Corporation. He has previously served on the board of directors of Sun Country Airlines, Realogy Corporation, Affinion Group Holdings, Inc., CEVA Holdings, LLC, Evertec Group, LLC, National Financial Partners, Novitex Holdings, Inc., Quality Distribution, Inc., Pacer International, Apollo Residential Mortgage, Inc., and SourceHOV Holdings Inc. Becker holds leadership positions at nonprofit organizations and Chairs the board of The TEAK Fellowship and Park Avenue Synagogue, and is also a member of the University of Pennsylvania’s undergraduate financial aid leadership council. Before joining Apollo, Becker worked in the investment banking division of Smith Barney Inc. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

Joanna Reiss, Partner and Co-lead of Impact– Reiss joins Apollo as Co-lead of Impact from Cornell Capital, a private equity firm where she was a founding partner since 2013. At Cornell Capital, Reiss invested across the industrial, financial and consumer sectors and served as a member of the investment committee. In addition to her investing role, Reiss launched and led the firm’s ESG program, which included policy development and implementation across investment diligence and ownership. She began her career at Goldman Sachs in the Investment Banking and Merchant Banking divisions, and subsequently served as an analyst at Merchants’ Gate Capital. She has previously served as a member of the boards of Monolith Materials and Corelle Brands. Reiss is a graduate of the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Lisa Hall, Chair of Impact– Prior to joining Apollo, Hall was a Fellow and Fair Finance Lead at Georgetown University’s Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation, where she led a research initiative focused on creating a more inclusive economy. She previously served as a Managing Director at Anthos Fund & Asset Management (“AFAM”), where she launched and oversaw the firm’s impact investing portfolio. Prior to AFAM, Hall was President and CEO of Calvert Impact Capital. Hall covered economic and community development policy issues as a Senior Policy Advisor for the National Economic Council and has diverse civic leadership and non-profit board experience. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and received her MBA from Harvard Business School. Hall currently serves on the boards of Community Development Trust and Habitat for Humanity International.

Justin Stevens, Senior Partner, COO of Impact– Stevens is a Senior Partner in the Private Equity group at Apollo, which he joined in 2003. He has covered a variety of sectors in his capacity as an investor over the course of his career, including diversified industrials, government services, specialty finance, and shipping. In addition to his activities as a deal investor, Stevens has also focused on a number of intrapreneurial efforts at Apollo, including the formation of Apollo Residential Mortgage, Inc., a previously NYSE-listed residential mortgage REIT; the formation and growth of Apollo’s Technology Transformation Group, which oversees tech innovation efforts at Apollo’s portfolio companies; and assisting with the build out of Apollo’s social media efforts. Stevens is a director on the board of Tegra and has previously served on the board of directors of Apollo Residential Mortgage Inc., Vectra, Taminco Corporation, Countrywide, and Veritable Maritime. He is a graduate of Cornell University.

About Apollo

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $414 billion as of June 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com.

