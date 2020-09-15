Dutch Love Cannabis Opens Third Toronto Location In Quick Succession

Industry leader rolls ahead with expansion in Toronto’s Leslieville despite growing pandemic and regulatory slowdowns felt by cannabis retail operators

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dutch Love Cannabis , (“Dutch Love”) today announces the launch of its fifteenth retail location, nationally. Located in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood (20 Leslie Street), the 2,500 square-foot store is the company’s third Toronto location, joining Dutch Love Parkdale which opened last month and the group’s Yonge-Dundas location. The continued expansion demonstrates Dutch Love’s ability to pursue consistent and significant growth in an industry that has been overwhelmed by delays and restrictive regulations this year.



“Our initial goal was to bring the Dutch Love Cannabis experience to 15 neighbourhoods in Ontario this year. With today’s opening in Leslieville, we’ve hit eight. As we hone in on our goal, we’re incredibly grateful to our talented team and the dedication they’ve shown in helping us expand our footprint and connect with new communities across the country,” says Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. “Since legalization, Ontario’s retail cannabis space has faced quite a few hurdles, all on top of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the many snags which have presented themselves, I’m optimistic for the continued growth of the industry and excited for our peers, fellow retailers, and the neighbourhoods we come to call home.”

In addition to joining the local Leslieville BIA, Dutch Love will extend its ‘Good Neighbour’ program to the nearby New Hope Leslieville Salvation Army . As an extension of the company’s charitable arm, the Donnelly Fund, which works within communities facing challenging social issues, the Good Neighbour program will donate 10 percent of proceeds earned from the store’s first operating month.

Dutch Love Leslieville will be open to the public from 9am to 11pm.

About Dutch Love Cannabis

Dutch Love Cannabis, formerly Hobo Cannabis Company, is a Donnelly Group venture and Canadian collection of 15 privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Ontario, and Alberta. Named in testament to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, a well known (decriminalized) destination for cannabis tourism and leader in destigmatized cannabis use, Dutch Love Cannabis is committed to delivering a best-in-class cannabis buying experience that is disarming, compassionate and human while employing a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design that features a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Dutch Love Cannabis offers consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://dutch.love .

