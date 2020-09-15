Sonoco ThermoSafe’s New Pegasus ULD® Receives FAA Approval

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for life sciences and healthcare, announced that its new Pegasus ULD® bulk temperature controlled container has received FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approval as a unit load device (ULD).



The Pegasus ULD® is the world’s first passive bulk temperature-controlled container for pharmaceutical use that is an FAA-approved unit load device, which allows it to speed through existing international ground handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost. FAA approval officially enables reciprocal EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) approval, which is anticipated in the very near future.

Engineered with composite materials, the Pegasus ULD® will offer a lighter solution that is substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus contains a fully integrated, FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approved telemetry system, providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

To create the Pegasus ULD, Sonoco ThermoSafe signed a long-term exclusive development and manufacturing agreement with AEROTUF, a leading supplier of innovative composite ULD containers (www.aerotuf.com). The partnership combines ThermoSafe’s expertise in thermal engineering and pharmaceutical logistics with AEROTUF’s materials science and aeronautical engineering capabilities. The first Pegasus ULD will be the AKP size, which fits a full US pallet and shares the same footprint of the AKE size without the imbalanced overhang section which accounts for over 80% of transit damage in AKE/RKN containers.

“FAA approval of our new Pegasus ULD® is an important milestone and puts us another step closer to our launch date for the rental program,” said Ron Haub, Segment Director for Sonoco ThermoSafe. “This approval accelerates the adoption of the Pegasus ULD across the worldwide air freight marketplace during the world’s most dire need for distribution of temperature-sensitive vaccines, treatments, and therapies.”

Visit https://www.thermosafe.com/pegasus-uld to learn more.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is a leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com .

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5 billion, the Company has 21,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 33 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to Better Packaging. Better Life., and ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2018-2019-2020 list. For more information visit www.sonoco.com .

