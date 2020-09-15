Wedge and JazzHR Partner to Supercharge Hiring

Video Screening Solution and Recruiting Software Provider Share Details of Seamless Integration

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND, Mich., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the video screening solution that helps recruiters make authentic connections with candidates, today shared details about its partnership with JazzHR , the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses.



“JazzHR is proud to be partnered with a best-in-class video interviewing solution like Wedge. Since launching our integrated partnership last year, we’ve been able to help hundreds of small and mid-sized businesses to screen candidates more effectively,” said Chuck Brownfield, Chief Sales Officer of JazzHR. “With remote work becoming the new norm, integrated solutions that can be accessed from anywhere are now even more critical in allowing HR professionals to maintain momentum going forward.”

Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge, commented, “Wedge and JazzHR both focus on streamlining the recruiting process to save teams time and money. By working together, we’re helping take that to the next level, expediting screening with measurable results. It’s been super exciting partnering with JazzHR so far, and we look forward to continuing the relationship as the world of work continues to evolve.”

Through the integration, JazzHR customers can use Wedge directly from the ATS, without having to disrupt the flow of hiring. Providing one-way video screens, Wedge enables recruiting teams to connect with a higher volume of candidates in less time, supercharging the overall process. With no app required to download, Wedge lives within the candidate’s web browser, allowing them to record their response anywhere on any device. The result is a seamless, fast and flexible experience for both candidates and recruiters.

Wedge and JazzHR currently support more than 100 mutual customers across top industries including real estate and construction, business services, technology, software and hardware. For more information about the Wedge and JazzHR integration, visit https://www.wedgehr.com/jazzhr .

About Wedge

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Matt Baxter, Wedge is the one-way recorded video interview that enables candidates to show their true selves. For more information, visit wedgehr.com .

About JazzHR

JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR’s best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com .

