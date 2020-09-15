Fan Pass Announces Beta Release of New Live Streaming Feature, Making it Simple for Artists to Go Live Instantly from Their Mobile Device

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, CA, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce its new feature, which allows artists to perform a live event or stream content right from their smart phone or mobile device.



“As a team, we are excited to have achieved yet another milestone as our platform continues to attract artists, fans, and ecommerce, generally growing our community each and every day. With Fan Pass continuing to receive great praise from the various artists currently on our platform, it has been a high priority and our goal to bring additional features that provide ease of use to our platform at the same time. This being said, we have just released our beta version of our ‘Instagram Live’ type feature, allowing artists to broadcast a live event from anywhere, at any time, right from their smartphone or mobile device,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO, Robert A. Rositano, Jr.

“While some performers prefer using Fan Pass with the highest quality live stream available, others are looking for portability and impromptu opportunity, which we can now deliver with this new feature. Currently Fan Pass artists can set up their events using a computer, free streaming software, or an external camera/microphone, which does provide the best quality, but this new feature is almost ready for prime time and we believe it’s a game changer for us,” concluded Friendable, Inc. CEO, Robert A. Rositano, Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



Contact:

Friendable: Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com