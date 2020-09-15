SB Brands for Good Announces Three New Developments

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Brands for Good, a coalition of leading brands convened by Sustainable Brands, today announces three new developments:

We are publishing the results of new general population US consumer research.

We are launching the Brands for Good CMO Advisory Council.

We are welcoming new Corporate Partners at our complimentary virtual event, Accelerating Culture Change.

CONSUMER RESEARCH

Political differences are far less polarized than expected when it comes to sustainable values -- and even American consumers who report not having sustainable values are adopting more sustainable behaviors. Also, brand trust scores are highest in brands that are actively helping consumers lead more sustainable lives.

These findings come from new socio-cultural trend tracker research of the US general population, commissioned with The Harris Poll. The research also measures, for the first time, consumer progress against adopting the nine most sustainable behaviors, and records the ‘intention to action’ gap for each. It also examines brand trust scores in the time of COVID-19 and other stressors. A live discussion of the research results and the implications for brands will be happening at the free to all “SB Brands for Good: Accelerating Culture Change” virtual event today, beginning at 11am EST.

BRANDS FOR GOOD CMO ADVISORY COUNCIL

This new offering within Brands for Good is designed specifically at the request of leading CMOs:

“We are seeing through this period of mass uncertainty and hyper-acceleration that the role of marketing is changing, and consumers expect brands to contribute in new and more profound ways. With this shift comes new responsibilities, new pressures and perhaps most importantly, new opportunities for marketers. Chief Marketing Officers have expressed the need for a forum where they can each share their successes and challenges, learn from one another and be inspired by thought leaders outside of their field. In addition they want to engage more deeply in guiding the direction of Brands for Good as a whole. The Brands for Good CMO Advisory Council serves to fulfill this need.”

-- Etienne White, VP, Brands for Good

Convening quarterly, the Brands for Good CMO Advisory Council will help CMOs accelerate their brands’ success in a changing world by providing dedicated content, insightful conversation, thought leadership and peer-to-peer collaboration around leading-edge topics, which #SBbrandsforgood is uniquely equipped to lead.

WELCOME TO OUR NEW CORPORATE PARTNERS

Brands for Good launched in June 2019 with Dentsu Aegis Network, National Geographic, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, SAP SuccessFactors, SC Johnson, Target and Visa.

Since then, new Corporate Partners in 2020 include: Bumble Bee Foods, The Clorox Company, Indigo Agriculture, CVS Health, Tetra Pak, and General Mills. Additional organizations have also joined as Contributing Partners, including the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), EY, Futerra, Global Citizen, Porter Novelli, Grounded World and WeSpire.

Partner brands have access to a full suite of proprietary tools, guides, workshops, research, and working groups that help them unleash the power of their brands to drive mainstream consumer behavior change, towards the adoption of sustainable lifestyles.

“I could not be more excited by the momentum we are seeing behind SB Brands for Good as more global brands lean in and get involved. Now, more than ever, we are seeing that companies are actually taking the lead to help us redesign our economy in such a way as to help respond actively to the climate crisis, preserve our natural resources and create the inclusive, resilient societies we need to thrive in the coming decades. Our vision for Brands for Good has become even more relevant as we face multiple crises in 2020; these brands’ commitments, and the work we’re doing together give me hope that we can arrive at a flourishing future for all.”

-- KoAnn Vikoren Skrzyniarz, Founder and CEO of Sustainable Brands

All Brands for Good partners have taken this three-point pledge:

Embed environmental and social purpose into the heart of its brand promise, products, and experiences; Use marketing, communications, and brand influence to make sustainable living accessible, aspirational, and rewarding; and Work together to transform the field of marketing to shift behaviors and drive positive impact with people, communities, and the planet we share.

