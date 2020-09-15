BioSolar Provides Updates on Its EV Battery Solution

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTC:BSRC) (“BioSolar” or the “Company”), a developer of breakthrough energy storage technology and materials, today reported on the status of its Silicon Oxide Composite technology program, one designed to meet the global automotive need for better batteries and is focused on increasing storage capacity, extending life and lowering cost.



The first development phase, Material Design and Selection, started with the selection of baseline materials to establish initial performance benchmark before adjustments are made. These materials are subjected to proposed manufacturing processes to produce Silicon Oxide Composite anode materials. Half-cell prototype batteries are then constructed to obtain battery performance characteristics including first cycle efficiency and capacity fading over extended cycles. This step also includes electrochemical analysis of the materials and process adjustments to further improve the key battery material characteristics.

“We have recently completed the first step of the Material Design and Selection phase for the Silicon Oxide Composite Processing technology program,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of BioSolar. “This process will be repeated until desired anode material properties are obtained and verified by battery performance data before moving onto the next phase. In the next development phase, researchers will focus on optimization and improvement of the manufacturing process to produce the Silicon Oxide Composite anode material.”

The Silicon Oxide Composite anode has generated significant interest of late because of its superior cycle and calendar life performance. BioSolar and its partner are currently developing a new processing technology to produce a type of Silicon Oxide Composite anode material that will also significantly lower the cost of lithium-ion batteries for EVs. Pursuit by prominent automotive brands as well as battery manufacturers recently was reflected in a recent report stating the global electric vehicle battery market would reach $87 billion by 2027.

About BioSolar, Inc.

BioSolar is developing breakthrough technologies to increase the storage capacity, lower the cost and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The need for such breakthroughs is critical to meet the expected demand of the rapidly growing global electric vehicle battery market, which is forecast to exceed $90 billion by 2025.



A lithium-ion battery contains two major parts, a lithium-filled cathode and a lithium-receiving anode, that function together as the positive and negative sides of the battery. BioSolar is developing innovative technologies that will enable the use of inexpensive silicon as the anode material to create next generation high energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.



Founded with the vision of developing breakthrough energy technologies, BioSolar's previous successes include the world's first bio-based backsheet for use in solar panels.

To learn more about BioSolar, please visit our website at http://www.biosolar.com .

