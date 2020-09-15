Postbox Consultancy Services Helping PPE Manufacturing Businesses With B2B Email Marketing
Postbox Consultancy Services is developing real-time and regular communication protocols with office managers who need regular PPE supplies.
In the past few weeks, protective equipment and medical supplies have experienced an underlying surge”BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 halted the entire world, locking people in their homes while educational institutes, offices, and factories were closed down, given the lockdown. It was evident how people were scared of stepping out, but the ones who had to step out were taking extreme measures. For instance, the personal protection equipment experienced a surge like never before.
It’s pretty evident that global supply chains crumpled to their feet, while the companies were still trying to get a hold of shortages. In other words, the key inputs (read raw material) were impacted. With this being said, the manufacturing sector rippled down, the ones involved in the manufacturing of masks, medical robes, and gloves (all due to supply chain issues).
According to recent stats, the United States of America has outlined the need for 3.5 billion masks for 2020, with an intent to contain the pandemic. With this being said, the manufacturers are actively looking for solutions to fill these gaps in supply. Consequently, different companies changed their pathways and dragged feet in PPE manufacturing.
After the seven months of lock downs, the world is “trying” to go back to normal, given the fact that economies are opening. However, the businesses are known to the prevalent risks associated with open markets, such as putting employees and consumers at risk of catching the virus. In this vein, they are trying to optimise the basic protections.
First of all, the social distancing norms are being religiously followed, and the utilization of masks and hand sanitizers are increasing. Given this new trend, the surge for PPE is evident. We have already mentioned how businesses are trying to fill the voids, but they are constantly failing at reaching out to the leads.
India based Postbox Consultancy Services took steps of helping these PPE manufacturing through their top-notch consultancy and B2B email marketing. With their services, they are empowering these companies to captivate the target audience of the United States. Postbox Consultancy Services is developing real-time and regular communication protocols with office managers who need regular PPE supplies.
“In the past few weeks, protective equipment and medical supplies have experienced an underlying surge” said Sandeep Saxena, CEO of Postbox Consultancy Services. “The issue was even escalated with the closure of factories and quarantined workforce, along with strict restrictions on international trades. We are offering services to small as well as mid-sized businesses that are in dire need of PPE manufacturing supplies.”
This company is coined for offering cost-effective and high-end email marketing services, the consumer base comprising a range of business scales. Postbox Consultancy Services has always taken pride in promising improved email deliverability with its deliverability audits and consultancy services.
Postbox Consultancy Services is an Email Delivery Technology and Consultancy Services provider.