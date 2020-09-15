Portwell Launches 10th Gen Intel® Xeon® W/Core™ Processor-Based (Formerly Comet Lake-S Platform) FlexATX Board
PEB-9783G2AR FlexATX board features 20x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports to enrich connection to peripheral devices
Our customers get an industrial embedded board featuring the latest Intel 10th Generation Xeon/Core processors with up to 20 USB ports that extend their ability to connect to even more peripherals.”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and a member of the Intel IoT Solutions Alliance, has launched PEB-9783G2AR, its new industrial FlexATX board (9” [L] x 7.5” [W]). PEB-9783G2AR is based on the latest Intel 10th Generation Xeon/Core processors (formerly Comet Lake-S platform) with W480E/Q470E chipset; up to 10 cores/20 threads (35W-80W) in LGA 1200 socket.
According to Maria Yang, American Portwell’s product marketing engineer, among the many features of the new PEB-9783G2AR is the ability to support 20x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, allowing customers to connect to many peripheral devices such as cameras that can be used for robot and vehicle navigation. Other features include dual-channel DDR4 2400/2666 ECC/Non-ECC SDRAM on four Long-DIMM sockets up to 128GB; dual Gigabit Ethernet, 2x SATA III and audio jack on rear; 1x PCIe 3.0 x16 (or 2 x8 or 1 x8 + 2 x4 signal); 1x M.2 key M 2280 for SSD; 4x serial ports, including 2x RS-232 and 2x RS-232/422/485 (BIOS configurable); triple independent 4K displays: 2x DP 1.4 and 1x HDMI; dual DC 12V input, supports AT/ATX mode; and onboard TPM 2.0 for security.
Applications for Portwell’s PEB-9783G2AR include automated guide vehicle (AGV), industrial automation, manufacturing robots, factory process control and smart transportation among many others.
The latest Intel 10th Gen Xeon/Core platform with enriched USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports
“Because our new PEB-9783G2AR FlexATX board has Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform as its backbone, it provides a stable, energy efficient and optimized performance balance of computing power, accelerated graphic processing and overall power consumption,” says Jack Lam, American Portwell’s senior product marketing director. “This means our customers can benefit from the latest Intel 10th Gen processor and chipset technology, multiple I/Os and expansion ports to make it more flexible and functional for their applications.
“What’s more,” Lam adds, “by using Intel 10th Gen Xeon/Core platform (formerly Comet Lake-S) we can offer as many as 2 more cores (20 percent increase) than the previous generation, a performance increase of up to one third on multi-tasking, compute-intensive applications and we’ve improved performance on single-task compute intensive applications by close to 11 percent.
“This important new launch means that not only do our customers get an industrial embedded board featuring the latest Intel 10th Generation Xeon/Core processors with up to 20 USB ports that extend their ability to connect to even more peripherals,” Jack Lam, American Portwell’s senior product marketing director confirms, “but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”
